Beyonce Endorses Joe Biden & Kamala Harris One Day Before The Election

Beyonce is utilizing her stage to encourage Joe Biden and Kamala Harris a day prior to the crucial General Election.

The Grammy-Award winning singer and entertainer chose to Instagram to demonstrate her service, supporting her home state of Texas to head out and vote. She shared with a Boomerang using a decal, which makes it clear she has throw her vote because she rocked a Biden/Harris facial hide.

She also added that the caption:

“Come Texas! #VOTE”

She followed up with a picture urging her lovers to move vote. The art reads:

“The main drop is in the ballot box”

Beyonce isn’t a stranger to talking and sharing her ideas on political and current affairs. And her mum Tina Lawson constantly comes to her shield against the hatred Beyonce receives for the people perspectives.

After Beyonce encouraged her countless followers to register a request for justice to get George Floyd, a black man who died after being trapped by Minneapolis authorities, Tina Lawson wasn’t there to cover the critics.

Tina Lawson included the remark:

“Just about listening to this message! Rather than searching for something to whine and despise. How a lot of you complainers have signed a petition known as the District Attorney or some government officer?”

