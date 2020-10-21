Beyonce Calls for End SARS Amid Protests in Nigeria

Beyonce is sharing with a concept of service amid the authorities protests in Nigeria.

The 39-year old entertainer occurred for her Instagram on Tuesday night (October 20) calling to the close of the authorities unit understand as the Particular Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“I’m heartbroken to find that the senseless brutality happening in Nigeria,” Beyonce composed. “There needs to be a end to SARS.”

“we’ve been focusing on partnerships with youth organizations to encourage those protesting for shift,” Beyonce continuing. “We’re working with coalitions to offer emergency health care, shelter and food. To our fellow brothers and sisters, we you stand ”

Within the last couple of months, demonstrators were taking to the streets each day to protest against police brutality at Lagos and while also protesting SARS amid claims of kidnapping, harassment, and extortion.

For additional info, visit Beyonce.com.