Better Call Saul is one of the most remarkable TV series of the past few years and it will be returning to the screens for the 6th time as the new season arrives. The prequel to arguably the best TV show ever made Breaking Bad, we will see the titular protagonist in action once again.

Better Call Saul portrays the life of Saul before he came in contact with Walter White. His life is filled with many interesting clients as he tries to take their cases. We also see some popular characters from BB reappear in the show which includes the likes of Gus and a few more. Let’s talk about Better Call Saul’s season 6 release date, plot, cast, and more.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Better Call Saul Plot

The show primarily focuses on Saul Goodman, a con artist who is ambitious to become a lawyer and achieve his dream. Unexpectedly, he does fulfill his desire, however, ends up putting his foot on the wrong side. Saul Goodman turns into a criminal lawyer and handles the bad guys.

Better Call Saul puts a good perspective into Jimmy’s life and the ups and downs he faces along the way. Things aren’t always good for him and he has to knock on many doors before the perfect opportunity arrives for him.

He starts by working with low-paying clients and remaining a mere public defender. But that doesn’t cut him and he desires to do something even bigger. In a way, he ends up associating himself with the big guns and starts handling their cases.

As his career starts to boom, he also faces a lot of setbacks. The threat of violent clients is always over his head and he has to do his best to resolve the situation. Can Saul keep on surviving each day like always or will he finally break the cycle and end up becoming a victim? Guess we will find out.

Better Call Saul Season 5 Recap

In Better Call Saul’s season 5 recap, Jimmy reveals the truth about the desert trek he did with Mike to Kim. On the other hand, Mike gets involved and informs Gus about Lal and Nacho’s activities. After hearing from Jimmy, Kim finally decided to accept all 20 charges pending against him.

Lalo meets with Nacho and then proceeds to introduce him to Don Eladio. After they meet, assassins arrive and Nacho is first to turn the tail. However, Lalo kills all of them except one and asks him to tell about the person who ordered them to kill him.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Release Date

The release date for Better Call Saul season 6 is already announced and it will start airing in 2022. Though the official release date isn’t out, we expect that it will return to the screens in January.

According to the sources, the season will consist of 13 episodes. As for the names of the episodes, there hasn’t been any announcement made yet. Also, an interesting thing to note is that this season consists of 3 more episodes than it usually does.

Many are speculating that this might be the last season of the show. However, going by the plot, Better Call Saul might need another couple of seasons to conclude. In any case, the series is returning in 2022 and fans are looking forward to it.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Cast

For Better Call Saul season 6 Cast, all the major characters will retail their roles. Bob Odenkirk will reprise his role of Jimmy and portray the character that he plays best. Similarly, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seahorn, and Patrick Fabian will reprise their respective roles.

What are your expectations from Better Call Saul Season 6?