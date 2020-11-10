BET’s Amplified International Artist of the Month Omah Lay Releases Hot New Single Featuring 6LACK

6LACK joins him and asks for this level of devotion from a partner who he has wronged in the past. Together the duo paints a beautiful afro fusion depiction of modern romance.

“Damn” will appear on Lay’s forthcoming EP, What Have We Done is set to drop on Nov. 20. According to a press release, the original version of “Damn” appears on Lay’s debut EP, Get Layd.

Lay, who was born in the city of Port Harcourt in Southern Nigeria, comes from a musical family — his grandfather was a drummer for Igbo highlife musician Celestine Ukwu throughout the 1970s. He rapped as a teenager and began putting out serious music in 2019 with songs like “Do Not Disturb” and “Hello Brother.”

After signing a record deal last July and moving to West Africa, his star power continued to rise. In February, he released his breakout single, “You,” that broke him out to a wider audience, leading to Get Layd becoming the most streamed Afrobeat album on Apple Music when it came out in May.

Details about the forthcoming What Have We Done EP are sparse so far, but it looks like that the project will be even bigger than Get Layd was before.

Listen to Lay and 6LACK’s new “Damn” collaboration up above.