Bethenny Frankel, Ex Paul Bernon Keep Hands Following Split: Facts

Reunited and it feels so good! Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon are seemingly again alongside one another after sparking reconciliation speculation on Tuesday, January 5.

The pair had been noticed viewing artist Romero Britto’s studio in Miami alongside Frankel’s daughter Bryn, a few months just after they referred to as it quits. The pair were noticed holding fingers in photos shared by the artist, 57, and Frankel was filmed sitting down on her beau’s lap.

“It was a spontaneous get-together,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting the previous actuality star, 50, is a longtime collector of Britto’s function.

The previous Genuine Housewives of New York Town star, who shares her 10-calendar year-outdated daughter with ex-partner Jason Hoppy, shared video clips from the trio’s outing, exhibiting off her daughter’s painting capabilities.

“She requested [Romero] if her daughter Bryn could occur by and actually paint with him,” the insider says. “She’s a mini artist herself. Bryn experienced the possibility to meet up with with the artist she admires.”

The eyewitness observed that it was “really beautiful” viewing Bryn get the job done with Britto as Frankel and Bernon, 42, cozied up to a single yet another and viewed.

“This was her very first time coming to his brand-new studio in Miami, which is 60,000 square toes and the greatest studio of any artist. She got the very first take a look at right before it opens up,” the supply tells Us, adding that Frankel also painted with Britto, and the pair talked about “future plans” and a “possible collaboration of some kind.”

The Skinnygirl founder launched Bernon to the painter as very well. Britto posted some of the couple’s PDA-stuffed times on his Instagram in the course of the check out.

“At one position, Romero jokingly dropped down on a single knee and showed her a gigantic ring he has in the studio and he asked her, ‘Is it significant enough?’” the eyewitness provides.

The former Bravo temperament wore tropical trousers, a white tee and furry, white jacket all through the excursion. Bernon, for his part, wore denims, a gray shirt and a confront masking that matched Frankel’s vibrant mask.

Us confirmed in October that Frankel and Brenon break up immediately after relationship for two yrs. The pair started courting in Oct 2018, approximately two months just after the entrepreneur’s on-all over again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields died in August 2018.

Frankel spoke out about her break up with Brenon weeks immediately after the separation, telling Ellen DeGeneres that “not every thing works out.”

She additional: “We experienced a terrific, fantastic marriage and I’m definitely joyful. Not every thing has to end badly, some items just really do not proceed and it’s not detrimental, it’s just lifestyle.”

The A Position of Sure writer was previously married to Peter Sussman from 1996 to 1997. She split from second husband, Hoppy, in 2012 immediately after two a long time of marriage.

Scroll down to see Frankel and Brenon’s PDA-stuffed reunion.

With reporting by Diana Cooper