BET Along With CBS News Current:”An Hour With President Obama”

NEW YORK, NY November 16, 2020 — Now, BET declared an exclusive information unique using former President Barack Obama broadcasting Tuesday, November 17, in 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her. Proposed by CBS This Morning’s Gayle King and 60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley,”An Hour With President Obama” will comprise Mr. Obama’s very first on-camera sit-down interviews after the election of his former vice president and currently President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

The particular also marks the launching of his new memoir, ” A Promised Land, that releases Tuesday, November 17, also features his own ideas on his own political ascent and also presidency. The interview aired in total on CBS News, and excerpts from it is going to broadcast in the brand new one-hour BET unique. From his unlikely odyssey by a young man looking for his identity to shattering immeasurable hurdles since the first African American presidentsecuring passage of this Affordable Care Act, to running for office because a Black American and also fulfilling the ethical challenges of high-stakes conclusion, into the struggle for racial justice to Black Americans, along with President Donald Trumpsaid No issue is off-limits.