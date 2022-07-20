Best Online Rewards: Credit Cards in India 2022

One of the most relaxing activities and the best way to treat yourself and your loved ones is to go shopping. Previously, purchasing something necessitated being physically present in the store. This not only limits your options but also made the shopping experience monotonous.

However, with changing times and technological innovation, buying whatever you want is now just a click away. You can buy anything in the most convenient way.

While shopping can be a form of therapy for you, it is important to do it correctly so that your money is rewarded. Credit cards allow you to enjoy shopping as well as a slew of other extravagant benefits.

While apps like CRED make credit card management simple, selecting the best credit cards for online shopping can be difficult at times. So, we’ve compiled a list of the best credit cards for online shopping just for you.

Credit Card SBI Simply Click

Are you an internet shopper who receives packages on a regular basis? If so, the SBI simply click credit card might provide you 10X reward points for spending money on online retailers like Amazon, BookMyShow, Cleartrip, Lenskart, and Netmeds. The card gives you 5X reward points on all other online purchases

features:

Cleartrip vouchers worth 2,000 are available for annual online spending of 1 lakh and 2 lakh.

For any transaction between $500 and $3,000, you will receive a 1% fuel cost waiver.

In a calendar month, you can earn up to 10,000 reward points.

The annual fee is $499 + GST. If you spend 1 lakh in a year, the cost is waived.

Read More: Gab.Com Android App: What Is It, How Does It Works? Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

Credit Card from Icici Amazon Pay

The ICICI Amazon Pay credit card, as the name implies, is the greatest credit card for online buying on Amazon, although it is not confined to the e-commerce site. The card has no annual charge and offers no-cost EMI on any purchases over 3,000 for three and six months.

While Amazon Prime members receive 5% cashback, non-prime members can receive 3% cashback. Additionally, you can earn 2% back on credit card bill payments and rewards. One reward point costs one dollar and can be renewed at any time.

Pay with your ICICI credit card through CRED to earn unique reward coins.

Credit Card from Standard Chartered Digi Smart

For a spendthrift, the Standard Chartered DigiSmart credit card is the finest alternative. This card is compatible with all platforms and offers a guaranteed reward with every transaction. The card comes with several benefits and a low monthly charge of $49.

If you enjoy watching movies, you may earn rewards on INOX tickets twice a month on weekends. Similarly, Groffers deals 10% off grocery shopping five times a month, Myntra gives 20% off with a maximum discount of 700 once a month, and Zomato offers 10% off five times a month.

To receive reward coins, make your SCB credit card payment using CRED.

Read More: Ocean of Games: What Is It, How Does It Works, Is It Legal? Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

Credit Card with Cashback from Hsbc

With a low annual fee of $750, the HSBC cashback credit card offers a 5% reward on all online purchases and 1% cashback on all other transactions. You can also get up to a 15% discount at HSBC-approved eateries.

It also offers instant cashback on EMI for listed merchant partners, and the reward is credited quickly. This credit card is ideal if you enjoy shopping across multiple platforms.

Pay with your HSBC credit card through CRED to receive reward coins.

Diners Club Black Hdfc Bank Card

The HDFC Bank Diners Club Black card is suitable for people who spend a lot of money on air travel and hotel stays. It provides lifestyle and travel benefits to enhance your trip experience.

features:

Earn 4 reward points for every $150 spent. One reward point is equal to one mile.

Reward points can be redeemed for miles on major international and domestic airlines and hotels.

book flights and hotels from over 150 airlines and a wide range of hotels.

Use online banking to activate your credit card for abroad purchases and increase your international daily limit.

In a calendar year, you will obtain up to six gratis accesses to 1000+ lounges around the world.

Take advantage of concierge services for your travel needs.

Enjoy your meals at the greatest restaurants with a 15% discount.

The annual charge is $10,000. This fee is eliminated for the following year if you spend $5,000 in one year.

Read More: Hotstar.Com TV/Activate: Here are The Steps You Need To Follow To log in to Hotstar On Your TV!.

Credit Card American Express Smart Earn

The American Express SmartEarn credit card allows you to shop as much as you want while rewarding you for every dollar spent. You will receive 10X reward points for every 50 spent on Flipkart and Uber, and 5X reward points for purchases made on Amazon, Swiggy, BookMyShow, Myntra, Big Bazaar, and other sites.

Not only that, but for every $50 spent on insurance, fuel, and cash transactions, you will receive one membership reward point. So, if you want to earn points that you can redeem later, this credit card is the perfect option.

Credit Card with Membership Perks from American Express

The American Express membership rewards credit card is a sought-after card that is great for consumers who frequently use credit cards for payment. The renewal cost for this card is quite hefty. As a result, it is best to consider the card only when your spending is significant enough to realize the rewards.

features:

Except for petrol, insurance, utilities, cash purchases, and EMI conversion at the point of sale, earn 1 membership rewards point for every $50 spent.

4,000 membership reward points as a welcome bonus

Every month, use your card four times for purchases of $1,000 or more to earn 1,000 bonus membership rewards points.

When you renew your card after the first year, you will receive 5,000 membership rewards points.

After earning 18,000 reward points, you can select from the following options: Taj hotel vouchers worth 9,000, American Express domestic travel e-voucher worth 7,000, Amazon e-voucher worth 7,000, or statement credit worth 6,000.

After earning 24,000 reward points, you can choose between a Taj voucher worth 14,000, a Tanishq voucher worth 10,000, or a statement credit worth 9,000.

The annual price is $1,000 in the first year and $4,500 after that. For an annual spend of $150,000, the renewal charge is eliminated.

To Know More Latest Updates You Can Visit Our Website: The News Pocket