Best Tabu Movies | Filmfare.com

Tabu has always been an enigma wrapped in a mystery. She has always done her own thing, right from the beginning of her career, choosing films, not for their commercial viability but because they satisfied the actor in her. Such conformity to ideals wouldn’t have been easy for but thankfully she has got a super support system. She’s been branded a recluse in the film industry and has never cared about that. On the occasion of her birthday, we bring you a list of ten of her best films down the years.

Maachis (1996)

Director: GulzarCast: Om Puri, Tabu, Chandrachur Singh, Jimmy Shergill

The film portrays the circumstances surrounding the rise of the Sikh insurgency in Punjab in the 1980s and traces the transformation of a youth from a boy next door to an angry person bent on wreaking vengeance, upon receiving gross injustice from the political system and sidelined being labelled as terrorist, to make it easy to kill him without any state accountability. The title is used as a metaphor that conveys that the youth of any nation are matchsticks that could ignite due to deficiencies in the political and policing systems. Tabu played a simple Punjabi girl whose life gets shattered when her fiance is branded as a terrorist. Since there’s no escape, he becomes an outlaw for real. Later, she too joins him in the cause, thinking that they might have a life together even as outlaws. But circumstances become more dire by the minute, leading them to take extreme measures. This was the film which took her away from the clutches of the commercial set-up and established Tabu as an actress to be reckoned with.

Virasat (1997)

Director: PriyadarshanCast: Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Tabu, Pooja Batra, Milind Gunaji, Govind Namdeo

The story was written by Kamal Haasan and adapted from the Tamil film Thevar Magan. Shakti Thakur (Anil Kapoor) returns to his ancestral village in India after completing his studies abroad. Accompanying him is his girlfriend, Anita (Pooja Batra), whom he is in love with and wants to marry, much to the disapproval of his family. After a few days, Shakti starts feeling suffocated in his village and wants to leave. After his father’s sudden demise due to cardiac arrest, Shakti becomes the head of the household. He marries a local girl Gehna (Tabu) and tries to find a peaceful solution to a blood feud that has been going on for ages with another influential family in the area. While Gehna is uneducated, her simplicity soon wins him over and he starts loving her in earnest. He starts taking over his responsibilities seriously. He realises that sometimes violence is the only answer and reluctantly takes recourse to violent means to end the age-old strife permanently. Tabu’s expressions while meeting Anil Kapoor at first were a delight indeed.

Astitva (2000)

Director: Mahesh ManjrekarCast: Tabu, Sachin Khedekar, Mohnish Bahl, Ravindra Mankani, Smita Jaykar, Sunil Barve, Namrata Shirodkar

The film asked pertinent questions about infidelity. Our society turns a blind eye to the indiscretions of a man but a woman is branded immoral for life even for a single mistake. What she does is a sin but what a man does isn’t. Tabu is shown to be in a loveless marriage with Sachin Khedekar in the film. In a moment of weakness, she succumbs to attraction and sleeps with her music teacher, played by Mohnish Bahl. Years later, when her husband finds out the truth, he berates her publicly for it. Even her son condemns her and rejects her. She in turn, decides to walk out of a family she loves as she realises her self-respect is at stake. The film struck a powerful blow for women empowerment. Tabu is said to have given one of the finest performances of her life in the film.

Hu Tu Tu (1999)

Director: GulzarCast: Nana Patekar, Suniel Shetty, Tabu

Suniel Shetty plays Aditya Patel, a rich man’s son who is disgusted by his father’s evil business practices and turns into a Naxalite. He loves Panna Barve (Tabu), the daughter of Chief Minister Malti Barve (Suhasini Muley) and kidnaps her to bail out one of their comrades Bhau (Nana Patekar). The film goes into flashback where we see the romance of Panna and Aditya taking place. Both get drawn to socialist philosophy and are disillusioned by their corrupt parents. Their parents are shocked when they come to know about the progressive leanings of their children. Later, circumstances make Aditya and Panna grow apart. But they get united after the kidnapping and then go to extreme lengths to teach a lesson to their parents.

Chandni Bar (2001)

Director: Madhur BhandarkarCast: Tabu, Atul Kulkarni, Rajpal Yadav

While most actresses would have hesitated to play a bar dancer, she made the role her own in Chandni Bar (2001) and got a National Award for the same. She and Atul Kulkarni, both raised the bar, so to speak with their performances as he too got the National Award for Best Supporting Actor, playing a small-time gangster Pottya Sawant who is besotted by a bar dancer Mumtaz played by Tabu. He kills her uncle in revenge of her rape and marries her, but is later killed by the police in an encounter when his bosses betray him. Hard times befall Mumtaz and she takes to dancing in a bar again. She brings up her son and daughter single-handedly after Pottya’s death and tries to keep them away from the life of crime. However, it’s implied that the cycle of violence and crime gets passed onto the next generation. The film ends on a bleak note indeed.

Filhaal…(2002)

Director: Meghna GulzarCast: Tabu, Sushmita Sen, Sanjay Suri, Palash Sen

The movie dealt with the sensitive issue of surrogate motherhood. Meghna Gulzar, daughter of lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar and actress Raakhee, made her directorial debut with it. It remains one of the most sensitive roles of her career. She plays a girl who says yes to be the surrogate mother of her best friend’s child and faces the complications that arise out of such a delicate relationship. Rewa Singh (Tabu) and Sia Sheth (Sushmita Sen) are best friends. Having grown up together, the pair are inseparable and are always there for each other. While Rewa always wanted to marry, settle down, have children, Sia is more career-oriented and is somewhat of a commitment-phobic individual and keeps turning down her boyfriend Sahil’s (Palash Sen) proposals. Rewa gets married to Dhruv (Sanjay Suri). However, she goes into depression when she finds out she can’t conceive. Sia radically proposes to bear her child. The move is opposed by Sahil, who even breaks ties with her. However, this solution gives birth to its own set of complications. Rewa starts feeling envious of Sia, especially after the birth of a healthy baby. She feels that Sahil has been showering all his attention on Sia. This spoils relations between the two friends. Thankfully, Dhruv and Rewa decide to move away. Sia too mends relations with Sahil, so it all ends well.

Maqbool (2004)

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj Cast: Pankaj Kapur, Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah

The film was an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Maqbool (Irrfan Khan) is the right-hand man of Jahangir Khan (Pankaj Kapur), a powerful underworld don. Like the three witches of Macbeth, two corrupt cops, (Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah) predict that one day Maqbool will rebel and claim the throne for himself. Nimmi (Tabu), is Jahangir Khan’s mistress and Maqbool’s secret lover. She instigates him to kill Jahangir and one day, he murders his mentor in cold blood. But murder hangs heavily on his soul and he keeps seeing visions of Jahangir’s ghost. Nimmi too goes mad by guilt and the two lovers are tragically killed when the opposition unites against them.

Cheeni Kum (2007)

Director: R BalkiCast: Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu

Buddhadev Gupta (Amitabh Bachchan). Buddhadev is the 64-year-old chef and owner of London’s top Indian restaurant, Spice 6. Cooking is his whole life. He considers himself an authority on Indian cuisine, and hence he gets angry when a patron Nina Varma (Tabu) returns a dish — Hyderabadi Zafrani Pulao — back to the kitchen, saying it’s too sweet. He challenges her to produce something better and is humbled when she does so the next day. Despite their 30 year age difference, there is chemistry between them. And they bond well over the common passion they share — food. Buddhadev’s 85-year-old mother (Zohra Sehgal) too likes her. He’s old fashioned in the sense that he wants to properly ask her father for her hand in marriage. To do so, they travel to Delhi. Her father, Omprakash Verma (Paresh Rawal), a staunch Gandhian, is flabbergasted to know that Nina’s suitor is older than him. He goes on a fast in protest, and Buddhadev has to use all his ingenuity to get Nina’s father to say yes to the match. The dialogue between Amitabh and Tabu is full of repartee and wit and feels like a normal conversation. Both give each other space and are comfortable around each other. Their camaraderie holds the film together.

Haider (2014)

Director: Vishal BhardwajCast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Narendra Jha and Irrfan Khan

The film is both a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet and an adaptation of Basharat Peer’s memoir Curfewed Night, set amidst the insurgency-hit Kashmir. Haider (Shahid Kapoor), returns from Aligarh Muslim University to seek answers about his father Hilaal’s (Narendra Jha) disappearance. He begins searching for his father with the help of his childhood sweetheart Arshia Lone (Shraddha Kapoor), a journalist. He’s disturbed by his mother Ghazala’s (Tabu) behaviour, who seems to be besotted with his uncle Khurram (Kay Kay Menon). Haider contacts Roohdar (Irrfan), who turns out to be part of a separatist group. Roohdar tells him how he met Hilaal in one of the detention camps, where they both were tortured. He hints Khurram was behind both the imprisonment and Hilaal’s murder. Haider becomes mentally and emotionally shattered by the news. His only aim in life is to avenge his father’s death. But will that give him closure, especially after Arshia’s passing? Shahid Kapoor channelled the spirit of Prince Hamlet in his nuanced performance and won over both the critics and the masses.

Andhadhun (2018)

Director: Sriram RaghavanCast: Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan, Manav Vij, Zakir Hussain

Akash (Ayushmann Khurrana) is a talented pianist who pretends to be blind because he feels it’ll help enhance his craft. A faded yesteryears star Pramod Sinha (Anil Dhawan), is enamoured by his talent and invites him over for a private performance on the occasion of his anniversary, meaning it to be as a surprise for his much younger wife, Simi (Tabu). Unfortunately for everyone involved, Pramod has been killed by Simi’s paramour, (played by Manav Vij) and the ‘blind’ piano player witnesses the duo disposing off the body. Tabu is the centre point of this meandering drama. She’s been described as Lady Macbeth by a character but that’s just one facet of her role. She plays a woman who isn’t completely all there. She starts off as a bored housewife looking for a bit of fun on the side and ends as an amoral, unhinged being who nevertheless retains our sympathy. We watch her antics with morbid fascination, knowing that we’re going to be surprised at every turn. Her quicksilver expressions and impeccable timing make Tabu a delight to watch.