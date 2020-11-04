Best Singles’ Day Sales to Shop on November 11, 2020

Scroll To See More Images

Held yearly on November 11, Singles’ Day—which got its name because the date consists of four number ones—was created by Chinese college students in the ’90s to celebrate being romantically unattached and to party with your single pals. But like most holidays in this world, it’s turned into a mega opportunity for retailers, with Singles’ Day now one of the most gangbusters 24-hour online shopping bonanzas in the world.

Despite some critics’ comments that the “holiday” preys on the insecurities of single women, it’s difficult to imagine most Americans thinking too hard about the rationale behind a good deal, if they know they can get that new couch or bag or plane ticket for 30 percent off. As a single woman myself, I for one am not offended, and am ready to save big ahead of Black Friday, thank you very much.

Some experts suggest the day’s underlying message should be looked at as an empowering idea, one that’s about buying what you want instead of hoping someone buys it for you on a day like February 14. And, while it’s still a few days away, some retailers are offering extended sales beforehand. Make sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating it with new deals to score as they come in. In the meantime, scroll through below to check out what’s worth shopping on Singles’ Day this year—whether you’re unattached, taken, or well, somewhere in between.

Harvey Nichols

From November 4 to 14, Harvey Nichols will offer 11 percent off fashion purchases and 22 percent off on orders over $800 when you apply the code SINGLESDAYHN at checkout.

Quay Australia

On November 10 and 11, Quay will be offering buy one, get one free sitewide, and on November 11 the brand will be offering 20 percent off your entire order using the code SELFIE20 at checkout.

SkinStore

From November 5 to 13, SkinStore will be offering 25 percent off their entire website with the code SINGLES.

Verishop

From November 10 through 11, Verishop will honor Singles’ Day with a variety of different promotions across the site, including 25 percent off women’s fashion and accessories, 25 percent off men’s fashion and accessories, 15 percent off home and pets, and 15 percent off beauty and wellness with code HAPPYYAY. They’re also currently offering pre-Singles’ Day deals ahead of the event sitewide.

Keds

Keds will be celebrating Singles’ Day this year by offering a one-day flash sale on November 11. Full priced items will be 30 percent off and sale items will be marked down an additional 11 percent when you use the code SINGLE at checkout.

Made by Mary

On November 11, take 11 percent off all rings sitewide.

Milani Cosmetics

On November 10 and 11, Milani will be holding a buy one get one free deal on all lip products.

LuisaViaRoma

LuisaViaRoma hasn’t announced its official Singles’ Day deals as of yet, but you can sign up to get the latest updates and first access to the deals by clicking the link below.

Sparklane

From November 11 through 15, Sparklane is offering shoppers 20 percent off their entire collection using the code SINGLE 15.

An older version of this article was originally published in November 2015. It was updated on Nov 2, 2020.