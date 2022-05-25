Best Shows on Netflix Latest Updates in (may 2022)

Some of you may recall being overwhelmed by the options when you walked into a Blockbuster (or, for the hip, your local mom and pop video store) on a Friday or Saturday night. Comedy or drama? Documentary? Where should I start? You may get lost in those aisles for hours, asking, “But is this the greatest option?”

The same thing might happen now when you’re browsing Netflix; the alternatives appear limitless (and they almost are, to the point that Netflix’s own recently released series frequently gets buried!) You need to be able to log on and know precisely what you want to consume without having to waste time scrolling.

Enter Paste, where our TV writers are eager to help you find what you’re looking for. We’ve rated 50 of the top Netflix TV programs below, but this is only the beginning. This website will be updated when additional Netflix programs are introduced (and others are removed) each month. And, as a reminder, the list now begins with our top selection!

Looking for other networks’ streaming series? For even more choices, check out our lists of the Best TV Shows on Hulu, the Best TV Shows on Amazon, and our monthly Power Ranking.

The Most Popular Netflix Series Right Now

You must capture the hearts of local audiences by producing local entertainment in order to flourish worldwide. This technique has resulted in a plethora of fantastic foreign Netflix programs. When browsing the Netflix collection, it’s all too easy to overlook or dismiss international shows that aren’t necessarily in English.

The Paper House (Money Heist)

La Casa de Papel became a top 10 global success in 2020. This series is based on a true story about an odd squad of criminals who attempt the most flawless robbery in Spanish history. Due to its broad demographic appeal, intriguing narrative, varied casting, and great production value, this program was a huge hit.

This program is a must-see whether you know Spanish or not. This criminal thriller contains all of the expected twists and turns. The story’s tension is also conveyed with a wonderful smoothness. The assortment of personalities participating in the robbery, not the theft itself, is what makes this episode even more intriguing. They are initially strangers to one another. This is intriguing because the spectator grows familiar with them as they become acquainted with one another. With fantastic character development and a smart narrative, viewers form a relationship with the thieves and learn to see them as revered beings.

Narcos

Drugs and the Mexican cartel are two ingredients that go together like rice and beans. In the entertainment industry, it has been heavily exploited. Unlike other films and series, Narcos takes a serious and meticulous approach to these issues. More than that, it’s one of the first programs to correctly describe Pablo Escobar’s (Wagner Moura) ascension to power. This episode is memorable, to say the least, as it is told from the perspective of Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbrook), a DEA agent assigned to Colombia.

This program is a mash-up of intriguing cinematic elements. First and foremost, it is an American picture set and filmed in Colombia, with a Brazilian director (José Padilla) and a Brazilian lead actor. Netflix’s ambition to expand abroad proved successful with this series. This crime thriller won the hearts and eyes of people all around the world because of its cutting writing and equally sharp performances. Although it is a narrative of a good person vs an evil guy, it is also a look into who Pablo Escobar was. It humanizes him by sharing details about his personal life, such as his family’s needs. Even if you’re not interested in this topic, it’s a must-see.

Heartstopper

Alice Oseman designed it (based on the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name)

Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Olivia Colman, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Sebastian Croft, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Olivia Colman, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Cor

Heartstopper seems like the coziest and warmest among the gay stories that are launching in this day and age, and it’s the coziest and warmest among them thus far. In a narrative, about two teenagers who come to the realization that their relationship may be more than platonic, Oseman, who adapts the original story they penned for the comic, keeps the same feeling of honesty and empathy. There’s romance, to be sure, but there’s also a dedication to showcasing the highs and lows of adolescence when everything seems so intense and unexplored in terms of emotion and that first major crush, and the only thing standing between you and what could be a game-changing relationship is yourself. Carly Lane –

Human Resource Management

Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Kelly Galuska, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett created the show.

Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Maya Rudolph, and Nick Kroll are among the cast members.

Perhaps it was inevitable that the universe of Big Mouth would expand beyond its streaming roots — especially when it came to the monsters that act as “shoulder angels” to assist their overly hormonal adolescent humans. Human Resources (a brilliant title in and of itself) takes a workplace comedy spin and turns the script on Big Mouth to explore behind-the-scenes at Hormone Monster HQ, resulting in some funny and shockingly vulnerable shenanigans. This is a more mature comedy than its predecessor, but it also does what all great spinoffs should: it expands on the universe that the first series merely hinted at. (Not to mention the voice cast, which is really incredible.) Carly Lane –

Lane of Fireflies

Maggie Friedman designed it (based on the book by Kristin Hannah)

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star.

Netflix has managed to establish itself as a significant streaming destination for book adaptations, even turning them into long-running series. Some of them leave something to be desired in terms of execution, but one that appears to be gaining traction is Firefly Lane, which foregoes the small-town drama format in favor of a decades-spanning story about two friends, following them through the ups and downs of their personal and professional relationships. Heigl is back in excellent form as Tully, the exuberant talk show presenter whose extroverted attitude hides some underlying weaknesses, while Chalke plays Kate, a recent divorcee striving to re-enter the workforce. Tully and Tully have been friends since they were 14 years old when Tully first moved across the street (the titular Firefly Lane), and it is their friendship that keeps the series grounded, even when other plotlines are less interesting or gratifying. Carly Lane –