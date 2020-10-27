Best-Selling Drugstore Beauty Products on Amazon 2020

Scroll To See More Images

I’ve always been low-key obsessed with drugstore beauty scores that perform just like their higher-end counterparts, but for a fraction of the price you’d pay for luxury products. And, you don’t even have to make a trip IRL to your local drugstore anymore to get your hands on them either. Amazon’s growing selection of premium and affordable beauty products, from anti-aging skincare serums to dupe-worthy makeup items is ever-expanding, and many of them are available for Amazon Prime shipping (if you’re a Prime member, of course). Like any smart shopper on the hunt for effective, wallet-friendly scores on Amazon (and as a shopping editor who takes her product recs very seriously), I always do my due diligence and read up on all of the customer reviews before deciding whether or not to add a product to my cart.

Thanks to my extensive research and never-ending hunt to find cheap and stellar beauty steals (I really do live for a bargain, y’all), I’ve got the low-down on what Amazon shoppers and drugstore beauty aficionados are buying and loving right now, and I can wholeheartedly say that I agree with the best-selling and top-rated products getting the spotlight at the moment. From TikTok-famous moisturizers from CeraVe to under-the-radar retinol serums and cheap mascaras that perform just like your favorites from Sephora, I’ve rounded up some of the most-loved drugstore beauty staples to score on Amazon at the moment.

This understated moisturizer may not be glamorous but there’s a reason why nearly every TikTok beauty influencer and dermatologist swears by the stuff, and it’s no surprise it’s backed by nearly 4,000 glowing reviews and a near five-star rating to boot. “I can’t say enough about this holy grail product! For years I’ve struggled with mild eczema and have tried so many products that promise but fail to deliver what CeraVe does,” says one enthusiastic reviewer.

Maybelline Fit Me Matte & Poreless Foundation

Okay, this affordable (and shade-inclusive) foundation is backed by a whopping 35K+ reviews and again, has an almost five-star rating. Like a dream for oily and combination skin types, this lightweight and shine controlling base delivers medium to buildable coverage without causing breakouts or feeling heavy. “TRY THIS STUFF! STOP SPENDING YOUR MONEY ON EXPENSIVE BRANDS. I use to spend $30-$40 for a bottle of foundation and now I get to buy the perfect one for a fraction of the price,” says one review.

Differin Adapalene Gel

Frankly, this is the closest thing to a prescription retinoid treatment you’ll find over-the-counter. It’s got an impressive 17,000 reviews on Amazon, and most of them are pretty positive. Oh, and there’s also a huge selection of customer before-and-after pictures on the product listing in case you need extra convincing. Most of the reviews seem to stress the importance of patience when waiting for results from the product, but it seems most users find that it’s been worth it.

“My dermatologist actually recommended it to me to help with fine lines/wrinkles but she did stress that I HAD to use a moisturizer before applying it, which I’ve done and haven’t had any issues. I’ve definitely noticed an improvement in my wrinkles and (I’m not even exaggerating), if I see a pimple start to come in, this stuff will literally knock it out overnight,” status one loyal fan of the derm-approved treatment.

NYX Epic Ink Liquid Eyeliner

For an under $10 liquid eyeliner, NYX’s Epic Ink Liner is probably the best you’ll find—I’ve personally been a loyal fan of this product for years and it appears I’m not the only fan. One Amazon reviewer shared that a pricy high-end liner used to be her go-to—until she came across this affordable dupe. “It basically fits all of the requirements I would want in my perfect eyeliner. It’s affordable, extremely black, opaque, easy to use, waterproof, stays on for a long time, and the tip is quite thin so you can get wings as sharp as a sword.”

Aztec Secrets Indian Healing Clay

This cult-favorite, pore-cleansing clay mask has amassed such a large following for a good reason—it really does work and it works instantly. There are few skincare products that deliver visible results after just one use, but seriously guys, this powder-based mask is definitely one of them. One newfound devotee calls the powder formula “the best thing to happen to me in the last week,” while another longtime fan with oily skin and congested pores says “this stuff really pulls the gunk out of your skin.” You can also use it as a natural deodorant or hair mask too.

Essence Lash Princess Mascara

Another one of my personal long-time holy grail products, this volumizing and lengthening drugstore mascara works just as well as some of the luxury best-sellers I’ve tested out in the past. True to its claim to fame, it really does leave your lashes looking like your wearing falsies or just got back from an extension appointment, and it doesn’t smear, smudge, or flake throughout the day. “Omg best mascara I have ever brought, and I have brought a lot. I like lengthy lashes. I like the look of false lashes without having them, and this delivers,” says one glowing review.

eos Coconut Milk Shea Butter Lip Balm

Whether you’re prone to dry and chapped lips all day long or are simply addicted to applying your product of choice to your lips literally every hour on the hour (raising my hand right now), this hydrating and line-filling formula is truly a game-changer. It’s infused with moisture-locking ingredients like shea butter, coconut milk, and jojoba seed oil for 24 hours of hydration. “I would give it more stars if it would let me. “The best lip balm I’ve had in a long time worth every penny will definitely be ordering again,” says a fan of the scented balm.

e.l.f. 16 HR Camo Concealer

You don’t have to take it from me, but this is definitely the best drugstore dupe for the iconic Tarte Shape Tape concealer that I’ve ever found—TBH, I even kind of like it better. It offers super full coverage and an oil-controlling and long-wearing finish that resists creasing and fading all day long, and it doesn’t emphasize fine lines under your eyes either. “I LOVE IT. This is the best concealer I’ve ever used at any price point. It gives an amazing, flawless, smooth finish!” says one super fan of the affordable formula.

Blue Cross Cuticle Remover

Sure, it’s not the most glamorous item on the list, but there’s a reason this nail care product has over 10,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. Many of us have had to forgo our regular manicure appointments, and if you’re like me, cuticles have basically taken over my entire set of nails (adding to cart right now, BTW). This magical cream remover instantly dissolves pesky cuticles that can destroy a fresh polish job, without causing irritation. “Oh my goodness, I am ALWAYS had horrible cuticles no matter what I do/did they still looked like they went through a meat grinder! Tonight I used it before my dip manicure and WOW this stuff works miracles! Will never go back to not using it!” says one ~very~ satisfied customer.

L’Oreal Paris Elvive Wonder Water

This damage-repairing and dryness-restoring “wonder water” is truly the real deal—just check out the product’s array of incredible reviews. This eight-second treatment almost instantly revives parches tresses, leaving with shinier, healthier, and bouncier hair without having to weigh it down with a heavy conditioner. Calling this hair treatment the GOAT, one reviewer gushes, “I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one, I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen.”

Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink

I’ve been a fan of this matte liquid lipstick since my mom suggested it to me two years ago. Not only is this formula ridiculously pigmented and super lightweight, but it’s also budge-proof and doesn’t smear or transfer. “I’ve been searching for a wedding day lipstick that won’t kiss off but feels comfortable on the lips. This is the one! I purchased [the shade] lover first and loved it so much that I purchased 2 other colors! I will for sure be purchasing more!” says one repeat buyer.