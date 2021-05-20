10 Best Screen Mirroring Apps for Android & iOS (2021)

Screen mirroring apps are those apps that let you see your mobile screens on your PCs. These apps have become increasingly popular as many people have started using them to view their mobile screens on computers.

Mirror Cast or MiraCast are primarily used for streaming purposes. The screen mirroring Apps makes this process more accessible, and you can view your phone screen with ease on your laptops.

This technology is known by various of names. Some people refer to it as Mirror Cast, while others refer to it as Screen Mirroring, while still others refer to it as Screen Cast or Share Screen. However, none of them are entirely accurate. MiraCast is the proper word for wireless projection display sharing.

Best Screen Mirroring Apps for Android and iOS

Mirror Cast allows MiraCast devices to show multimedia material in an efficient way. It lets users to transfer multimedia, images, and videos wirelessly between Wi-Fi devices that are part of the same local network ID.

Here, we are providing you with the 10 best screen mirroring apps for Android and iOS. You can even call these are the best apps to control Windows PC using smartphones.

1. Any Desk

AnyDesk is one of the smallest screen mirroring apps available. You can use this directly from your web browser and connect your phone screen to your PC, and therefore it is effortless to use. The app is available for Android and iOS.

This is one of the very few apps available, and you can either view the mirrored screen or control the screen using the app. The app offers a great internet speed of 60fps. They offer you the best experience.

Download: (Android, iOS, Website)

2. Team Viewer

Team Viewer is one of the oldest apps and is available for multiple platforms like Android or iOS. This app acts as a remote controller for your PC and is also among the few apps that allow you to use the features directly through the internet.

They have a decent video quality, and I quite suitable for sharing information from your screen. The usage of internet connection makes movie screening a little slow. But otherwise, the app is good and user friendly.

Download: (Android, iOS, Website)

3. Google Home

This app is from Google and is very good at controlling and managing google home devices. Google Home is available for Android and iOS and is the best screen mirroring apps to screen videos and audio from your smartphones.

Since it is a google app, the screen mirroring quality is very high and efficiently uses your wifi or data network.

Download: (Android, iOS)

4. Lets View

Lets View is one of the best free screen mirroring app and is available on your Android, iOS, Windows and macOS devices. Users can download this app easily without any issues.

This app is easy to use and very user friendly. You can also control your device remotely using this app, and thus you will also be able to resolve issues on other’s devices. The only problem is the ads popping up.

Download: (Android, iOS, Website)

5. VNC Viewer

VNC Viewer is one of the high rated apps out there and has an elegant user interface. The app has got many advanced features, but the user will find it very comfortable to use. If you are new to screen mirroring apps, this might be the easiest one to use.

This app uses your internet connection to share the screen on your PC and can be used from anywhere across the world. There are no issues with ads showing up, and the app is completely free.

Download: (Android, iOS, Website)

6. Chrome Remote Desktop

Chrome Remote Desktop is the screen mirroring app made for Google chrome and is the only screen mirroring app which is a browser extension. This screen mirroring extension works better than any other apps mentioned here, and installing this app is very easy. You have to open google chrome and install the extension.

You need to install the Chrome remote control app on your android device, and then you can use the app o control your screen. This app keeps running in the background, and thus, it will be easy for you to control your PC using this.

Download: (Android, iOS)

7. Mirroring Assist

As the name suggests, this app is one of the popular apps for screen mirroring. It offers various options and features when it comes to screen mirroring. They also have multiple versions available for different platforms.

In this app, you can mirror your screen using a mirroring id or a QR code which they provide. Therefore it is quite secure, and the app allows you to connect up to 40 devices at a time with a smooth mirroring experience. This app is completely free to download.

Download: (Android, iOS)

8. Samsung Smart View

Samsung Smart View is a screen mirroring app made by Samsung, and hence you can find it installed in most Samsung smartphones. Even if you are not a Samsung user, you can download the app from Playstore and install it.

It works very well as a mirroring app, and since Samsung makes it, it will work well on Android and iOS. This is one of the only screen mirroring app that is made for streaming on TV. You can screen it on your Samsung smart TV and use your home wifi to do this.

Download: (Android, iOS, Website)

9. Apower mirror

Apower mirror is the only app in the store that can work both ways. You can control your PC using the app by connecting your smartphone and controlling your smartphone through the PC screen.

It works on the internet, and hence you can control your device from anywhere around the world. The app requires confirmation from both devices before setting the connection, and so, it is highly secure. There are also no ads, and you can use them without any interference.

Download: (Android, iOS, Website)

10. Microsoft Remote desktop

Microsoft Remote desktop is the App from Microsoft, and the app allows you to control your computer remotely. This can be done directly from your smartphone using the Microsoft Remote desktop app.

The user interface is straightforward, and even a beginner can use the app like a pro. It works well with windows since it is a Microsoft app. It is completely free to use, and there are no ads.

Download: (Android, iOS)

Final Thoughts

These are the best screen mirroring apps available, and the users will find it extremely easy and friendly to use. Casting a mobile screen on your laptop is the easiest way to screen movies or study and read PDFs. The apps mentioned above make your job easier.

We hope that this guide post helped you in choosing the best applications for mirroring your phone screen. To make this post more useful, we’d like to hear your thoughts about it.

Please let us know if we missed any screen mirroring applications or other ways in the comments!