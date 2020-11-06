Best Political Dramas | Glamour UK

Has the election given you a taste of all things political? If you’re busily refreshing the BBC homepage every 5 minutes desperately waiting for the last remaining votes to come in, why not turn your attention to a political TV drama instead?

If you’re looking for some White House action, get thee to All 4 where Aaron Sorkin’s The West Wing has recently dropped on the streaming site. The critically-acclaimed US political drama follows the lives of staffers in the West Wing of the White House, under the administration of fictional democrat president Josiah Bartlet (shame he’s fictional, hey?). The West Wing is often hailed as one of the best TV shows of all time, and the good news is all seven seasons are available to watch on All 4.

Or if you want something a bit closer to home, the UK has churned out some superb political dramas over the years. Take Peter Capaldi as Malcolm Tucker in the political satire show The Thick Of It, a foul-mouthed party spin doctor overseeing a bumbling cabinet minister in the fictional Department of Social Affairs and Citizenship.

Or more recently, Brexit: The Uncivil War has been captivating audiences. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Dominic Cummings who, before he became the prime minister’s special advisor, lead the Vote Leave campaign to convince British voters to leave the European Union. While some viewers were left divided, the docu-film achieved critical acclaim for its portrayal of one of the most poignant points in Britain’s political history.

