Best photos out of Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali celebration from years gone

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for decades now been hosting an expansive Diwali celebration. However, this season will be different because the Bachchans won’t be casting their favorite Diwali party since they’re mourning the passing of Ritu Nanda, Shweta Bachchan’s mother-in-law. And as a result of pandemic also, this season Bollywood Diwali parties have taken a back seat. Therefore, we wondered why not to deliver a recap of all of the pleasure from the decades gone for our subscribers.

Bollywood biggies, novices and everybody in between lineup each year for Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali celebration. By Shah Rukh Khan, Bipasha Basu, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shraddha Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu into Bhumi Pednekar are seen at the beautiful celebration Through the Years.

Year after year, celebs turn in their finest cultural attires at the night that’s devoted for love, laughter, decent food, beverages and lots of catching up and observing the festival of lights together. This season though we will miss all of the glitz and glamour, here will be the very best photographs from the Bachchans Diwali celebration through recent years. Settle back and cure your eyes.

&# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13;