Best Movies on Netflix Right Now All Latest Movie in 2022

Finding the greatest movie to watch on Netflix may be a difficult task. We’ve all been in that situation. You’ve made the decision to watch something. You get access to the complete Netflix library, including a trimmed-down selection of films you’ve previously marked to view at a later time. Then there’s the decision. You’ll need to select something that matches your mood or something you and your friend/significant other/couch companion can agree on. You browse for hours, and by the time you come across anything you think could be the one, it’s too late, you’re too weary, and indecision has triumphed.

But worry not, since Collider has compiled a list of the best Netflix movies accessible in the United States. From classics to hidden treasures to new releases and beyond, we’ve combed through the collection and compiled a list of some of the greatest films now accessible for streaming. This list of the top Netflix movies is updated weekly with fresh selections, so check back the next time you’re searching for something to watch.

Available on Netflix

Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) watches a young guy scream out the last notes of “Being Alive” from Stephen Sondheim’s Company before auditioning for the school musical. “I wish I could simply live through something,” she says longingly as she puts her head on the window in a car with her mother a few seconds before.

Lady Bird—and the film that bears her name, written and directed by Greta Gerwig—is stuck in Sacramento, where she believes there is nothing to give her while paying close attention to what her hometown does have to offer. Stephen Sondheim and Greta Gerwig are a natural fit. Few filmmakers can capture the ambiguity and mixed feelings that come with refusing to make up one’s mind: consider 35-year-old Bobby in Company, impulsively wanting to marry a friend but never committing to any of his girlfriends; Cinderella’s “hemming and hawing” on the, ahem, steps of the palace; or Mrs. Lovett’s hesitation in telling Sweeney her true motives.

Lady Bird isn’t as high-concept as many of Sondheim’s works, but it has a searing sincerity to it, and to Gerwig’s work in general, that makes the film’s fears and compassion echo in the viewer’s heart with equal regularity. Kyle Turner says

The Dog’s Influence (2021)

Jane Campion (director/writer)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee star in the film.

The Power of the Dog is a quiet, sneaky film that unveils itself in little, measured glances of compassion in a world of roughness, harshness, and crudity. Set in 1920s Montana, Jane Campion’s Oscar contender stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank, a gruff and angry rancher who dislikes his brother’s (Jesse Plemmons) new wife, Rose, right away (Kirsten Dunst).

As a result, her son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) dislikes him and is desperate to protect his mother, setting the stage for interesting, subtle power maneuvers and dynamic shifts as the tumultuous new family try to settle in together. The Power of the Dog is a tough, frequently caustic picture about tracing the waves of poison, as are all Campion films, with magnificent views and striking glances into little moments of human fragility. The Power of the Dog isn’t your typical Neo-western, so don’t anticipate standoffs or shootouts, but even without those showy elements, it produces an effect that appears to land all in one last stroke. Foutch, Haleigh

Argo

Ben Affleck directed the film.

Chris Terrio wrote the article.

Ben Affleck, John Goodman, Alan Arkin, Bryan Cranston, Tate Donovan, and Scoot McNairy are among the cast members.

As a result of its success, Argo has received greater criticism. While Argo may not have deserved to win over Lincoln, Zero Dark Thirty, or Django Unchained, it is far from a crowd-pleasing film like The Artist or Green Book. Ben Affleck portrays Tony Mendez, a true CIA operation to rescue American Embassy staffers in Iran. Mendez disguises the captives as members of a fictitious science-fiction film team, with the cooperation of prominent Hollywood celebrities to make the notion plausible. While there are certain scenes of excruciating tension, Affleck also throws in some Hollywood sarcasm. Liam Gaughan says

The Online Community (2010)

David Fincher, director

Aaron Sorkin (writer)

Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Armie Hammer, Justin Timberlake, and Max Minghella are among the cast members.

At first, The Social Network appeared to be a joke. Even with The West Wing writer Aaron Sorkin handling the writing, how could David Fincher, the director of Zodiac and Fight Club, produce a film about Facebook? However, Jesse Eisenberg plays Mark Zuckerberg in this sort-of genesis tale for the major social media platform, and The Social Network became not only one of Fincher’s greatest, but also one of the best films of the 2010s.

From the thundering soundtrack by Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor to the rapid-fire dialogue delivered by a superb ensemble, everything about The Social Network is perfect. Fincher created a surprisingly good look at social networking and the closed-off people who build these virtual worlds with The Social Network. – Bonaire, Ross