Best Movies on Amazon Prime: Latest Updates in 2022

Though decent options sometimes feel virtually difficult to pluck from the occasionally overwhelming flood of bizarrely bad movies buried in Prime’s nether areas, Amazon Prime is a teeming streaming treasure trove of some of the most unusual, amazing, and underappreciated cinema of the previous 80 years. That’s not to mention the service’s inconvenient, migraine-inducing browsing, or its proclivity for dumping a title abruptly just to resurface under a new URL just as unexpectedly. Who’s going to keep track of all of this?

We certainly can. At the very least, we try. Half of the films on this list were removed from the service in November, with the majority of them going to IMDb TV (which is also owned by Amazon) and renting. But don’t worry: there were plenty other outstanding films ready to take their place…we just had to find them by overcoming Amazon’s notoriously bad user interface.

Part 2 of A Quiet Place (2021)

97-minute running time

Post-Apocalyptic Science Fiction Horror Thriller

John Krasinski is the director.

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou are among the cast members.

A Quiet Place is considered one of the most distinctive horror films of the previous decade, so you can imagine how astonishing it is to hear that the film’s 2021 sequel, A Quiet Place II, is maybe even better. The post-apocalyptic picture continues where the previous film left off, expanding the franchise’s universe in intriguing new ways.

Djimon Hounsou and Cillian Murphy join Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe as the Abbott family, with Djimon Hounsou and Cillian Murphy as fascinating new characters. As the mother-daughter combo, Blunt and Simmonds are terrific once again, and Murphy’s performance demonstrates why he’s one of the best performers working today. This is a horror movie sequel that is well worth watching, with tight thrills and greater knowledge of the franchise’s creatures.

The Fantastic Adventures of Bill and Ted (1989)

And now, a message to all of you, the most resplendent fans in the universe, from your two favorite dudes – Keanu Reeves and Alex @Winter. Enjoy Bill & Ted Face the Music, and never forget to be excellent to each other, dudes! 🤘🎸 #BillAndTed3 #FaceTheMusic pic.twitter.com/u75BkanZWI — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) August 28, 2020

90-minute running time

Sci-Fi Comedy is a genre that combines science fiction with comedy.

Stephen Herek is the director.

Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, and George Carlin star in the film.

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Excursion introduced fans to the funny slacker’s Bill and Ted before they went on a phony adventure and faced the music. The titular youngsters go on a voyage into the past in this wild time travel comedy. They encounter some of history’s most important characters along the road and decide to abduct them in order to ace their history report.

It’s a crazy comedy with plenty of laughs, featuring a teenage Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as two loving fools on their way to save the world (if they ever manage to finish high school, of course). Surprisingly, despite its very low-brow comedy, the film earned mostly positive reviews from critics. It’s grown into a pop culture icon with a devoted cult following in the years thereafter. So unwind and take a 90-minute journey with this amusing film. And, as always, treat each other with respect!

Bull in A Fury

The year is 1980.

Martin Scorsese is the director.

Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty, and Joe Pesci star.

Drama is a genre.

R-rating

129-minute runtime

One of the all-time great achievements of directing and one of the all-time great feats of screen acting may be found in the finest picture of the 1980s. Raging Bull, directed by Martin Scorsese, has acquired its cult reputation in the years since its debut. It’s a visceral sensation to see it. Much has been made over the years about Robert De Niro’s weight gain while filming Raging Bull in order to accurately represent boxer Jake LaMotta’s physical change.

While the pounds are a wonderful indication of his dedication, they don’t begin to describe the depths of the character portrait he and Martin Scorsese constructed. The video portrays a vulnerable, insecure guy who expresses his longing for love via jealousy, hatred, and violence. Scorsese’s pictures show the highly suspicious workings of LaMotta’s mind before zooming out to coldly view the ensuing awful bloodshed. Then there’s the boxing footage. Scorsese deserves a lot of credit for capturing the ring experience in such a vivid, innovative way.

But what’s truly remarkable about him is that he goes beyond a fantastic sporting scenario. Each battle provides a glimpse into LaMotta’s soul. The camera movement, fast cuts, and unexpected speed changes all depict his mental condition, and his desire to harm himself or others. Rarely has such passionate, visceral filmmaking been matched.

The Map of Perfectly Tiny Things (2021)

99-minute run time

Sci-Fi Romantic Comedy is a genre.

Ian Samuels is the director.

Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen star in the film.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is a charming film that is perfect for a relaxing evening. The story isn’t especially original, but it has enough heart and charm to leave you with that pleasant feeling that a decent rom-com should. The stars of the film are the true stars. Margaret and Mark, played by Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen, deliver strong, sympathetic performances.

The film’s core idea is a time loop, akin to Groundhog Day or Russian Doll, with the crucial difference being that the person trapped in the loop (Mark) has no desire to break free. When Mark meets Margaret, who is also imprisoned in the loop, his wonderful, ever-repeating day takes a turn. Soon after, the two teenagers start collaborating to figure out how they were locked in the loop and whether or not they should try to get free. For a light, comforting movie, grab some popcorn and cosy up on the sofa with this flick.

As Dark as The Night (2021)

Time on screen: 87 minutes

Teen Action Horror Drama is a genre.

Mariette Lee Go is the director.

Asjha Cooper, Frabizio Guido, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle, Craig Tate, and Keith David are among the cast members.

As far as horror films go, Black as Night isn’t especially frightening, but it doesn’t make it any less entertaining. Fans of teen dramas with a supernatural element will enjoy this film. The film, which is part of the Welcome to the Blumhouse collection, is about a young girl who finds that vampires are stalking the streets of New Orleans.

She goes out to face these powers of the night with the support of her allies, all the while seeking vengeance for the death of a loved one. It’s more of an action film than a horror film, but it’s packed with enough meat to satiate your appetite for entertaining films.