For all Minecraft and Mountain lovers out there, we have prepared a list of Top 10 places where you can find creative mountain seeds like never before.

A big news for all Minecraft fans. As the latest update from the company has already made fans start talking about it. To their surprise, Minecraft has added several places and biomes where you can find mountains. These seeds may contain mountains, caves, cliffs, lush caves, and dripstone caves – so we got you covered. Also check, How to Find Diamonds in Minecraft 1.18.

Here in this post we share the Top 10 Best Mountain Seeds for Minecraft 1.18 Java and Bedrock Edition (2022) – it includes Bedrock & Java Edition! (Caves and Cliffs). Let’s check out them best mountain seeds in Minecraft.

Top 10 Best Mountain Seeds for Minecraft

Badland Biomes

The terrain will have a dry look as the original badlands topography. Badland Biomes will be rich in gold ores and the entire biome will provide a good and quality loots.

Seed Code: 1400944688 or -632509719

Savanna Mountains

The game spawns in a huge savanna biome which has quite a number of mountains and villages. Savanna Mountains even has caves underneath them, which provides handsome loots.

Seed Code: -1342434286

Survival Islands

The fun and challenging biome of Minecraft has come up with beautiful terrains and water bodies – Survival Islands. The mountains meet the ocean where the production team has provided under water places with massive cave openings.

Seed Code: 1248939201 or 1423185990

Realistic Mountain Range/ Forest & Grove

Realistic Mountain Range/ Forest & Grove place has certainly become the most beautiful places in the game. The ice cover, plants with flowers, waterfalls and caves presented a beautiful biome.

Seed Code: -860899055 or 125000150

Shattered Mountains/ Snowy Slopes & Planes

This place is one among the Best Mountain Seeds places in Minecraft. The shattered mountains justify its name in the biome. One single land piece broken into several pieces with water in between.

The place also has a Mushroom-island and one wooden bungalow by the shore.

Seed Code: 1692695593 or 383000849

Forest Mountains with Dripstone Cave

The mountains here will look similar to Realistic mountains, but it will provide Dripstone cave openings as well. The details and atmosphere have been astonishing in Minecraft standards.

Seed Code: 95000139

Plains surrounded with Ice capped Mountains

The plains will provide a good place to work into and the mountains around has added a wonderful look to the landscape. In Plains surrounded with Ice capped Mountains you can collect all the ores which required to survive in this game.

Seed Code: -1193719651

Frozen Mountains

The frozen Mountain or can also be named as Snowy Taiga will show snow covered mountains with huge Dripstone cave opening here as well.

Seed Code: -98990689

Crater Forest

A small dark Oak tree forest with snow covered mountains which creates a cove-like location. This spawn is surrounded by a variety of mountains of different sizes. Crater Forest is one place to need to check in the list of best mountain seeds for Minecraft 1.18.

Seed Code: 1095858946

Endless Mountain Forest

The tree themed tall mountains covered with snow has become an interesting attraction in the game. Endless Mountain Forest is the Hub for most Minecraft ores.

Seed Code: 331124596

Final Thoughts

Well, here are the 10 seeds working in Minecraft 1.18 in both Java and Bedrock edition. The game has brought the biomes and landscapes quite similar to famous places found in world topography.

The mountains will certainly add more terrains as it will open a scope for adding attractive caves, cliffs, waterfalls. Hence, Minecraft 1.18 edition will be a great place to explore.

However, the latest edition update will demand a better performance. Installing Optifine in Minecraft 1.18 will be necessary.