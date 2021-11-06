Weekly Shonen Jump has been Japan’s Ace manga series magazine that has published some well-known titles over the years. Titles like Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, etc have all come through this legendary magazine.

Even in 2021, the magazine tends to provide some fantastic additions in the shonen genre. With each new serialize, it brings something new to the table and keeps toppling the sales chart compared to its competitors. Let’s take a look at the best manga series on Weekly Shonen Jump right now that you can read.

One Piece

One Piece has been the most successful series not only in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine but the entirety of Japan. Sitting at sales of over 480 million USD, the series has accumulated success both on a commercial as well as personal level.

The story of a pirate boy Monkey D. Luffy that started back in 1997 is still going strong and if we go by the speculations, it may run for another 5 years. One Piece has been a stellar piece of media for the magazine and truly a genre-defining series.

If you still haven’t read it yet, now is the time to pick it up since the story is heating up in the land of Wano. Luffy and his crew are fighting against the mighty emperor Kaido and this arc may very well be among the last few to come.

My Hero Academia

Like One Piece, My Hero Academia is Weekly Shonen Jumps of the flagship titles. It has become a stellar name largely due to the overwhelming response it received in the international Circuit. My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga series globally to ever exist.

It was also largely due to the anime adaptation that truly captured the foreign audience. However, the way manga presents the story is on whole another level. Kohei Horikoshi’s artwork is admirable and its intricacy is seen when he draws his pages with passion.

As for the story of BNHA, it revolves around young boy Izuku Midoriya. Despite being born without any quirk, he still doesn’t give up his dream of becoming the number one Hero. BNHA depicts his tale as he chases after the bad apples of society and pursues his ambition.

Black Clover

Nearing its end, Black Clover is one of the flagship titles of Weekly Shonen Jump. Though, not commercially as successful as My Hero Academia, it still has managed to carve out a niche for itself and attracted a dedicated and loyal fanbase.

This Yuki Tobata’s creation is filled with beautiful art and an interesting story. Revolving around Asta, a manaless boy born in the world of magic, it tells the story of the underdog and how he proves everyone wrong with his determination and desire to succeed.

Black Clover is on its last arc at the moment and it may end soon. So it’s the best time to pick it up and ride on the Black Clover ride. The series is 300+ chapters long with some amazing arcs and a set of interesting characters.

Jujutsu Kaisen

After MAPPA’s anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen, the manga has gained a new spectrum of popularity. It was still popular even before the adaptation, however, its release has massively given a boost to its sales as well as reputation.

To cut it short, Jujutsu Kaisen centers on the main character Yuji Itadori who finds himself thrown into the society of sorcerers. He gets engulfed into this other side and has to present his case to prevent his execution. Yuji has to go on the task of collecting all of Sukuna’s fingers, or else he dies.

Jujutsu Kaisen features great action which has become one of its highlights. Apart from action, it also features an intricate story and characters that are dynamic and stay relevant to the series. So far, the series has shown some good results and it will likely continue for a few more years unless Akutami decides to wrap up the things.

Spy X Family

Spy X Family is a relatively new title in Shonen Jump, however, it’s a well-known name among the readers of the magazine. With a quite unconventional plot, Spy x Family has managed to capture the hearts of the audience with its uncanny plotline.

It mainly revolves around three characters of Loid, Yor, and Anya. Loid is a spy who has infiltrated another country to gather information. Yor is an assassin who poses as a regular citizen. And Anya is an orphan child with the ability to read people’s minds.

On a mutual understanding, Loid, Yor, and Anya decide to become family however, the parents don’t know each other’s identity. On the other hand, because of her ability, Anya is aware of their identities but wants to keep it secret since she wants both of them to get together for real.

Spy x Family has an amazing episodic storyline where the three individuals find themselves in unconventional situations. It leads to some hilarious interactions as well as some wholesome moments. At the moment, there are only about 8 volumes of it but it will continue to rise with the series’ success.

Hunter X Hunter

I know, I know, it’s been on a hiatus for some eternity. But it still has a great portion that you can read and experience the amazing world of Togashi. Hunter X Hunter is one of the most popular manga series and Togashi’s most successful feature.

Right now the series is on indefinite hiatus, but if you still haven’t read the manga, you should definition pick it up. It is one of the Weekly Shonen Jump’s top titles (or atleast it used to be) and this Togashi’s work is generally hailed as one of the best.

Hunter X Hunter is an action-adventure manga series that focuses on the protagonist Gin and his friend Killua. Gin wants to become a hunter to find his father. He goes through various tests and finally obtains the hunter license.

Hunter X Hunter has some of the most intense arcs. Its Chimera Ant arc is usually hailed as one of the best arcs in the history of manga. There’s also an intricate power system that many fans of the medium love.

Dr. Stone

Dr. Stone has made a name for itself for the past few years. It has grown significantly and now has become one of the top titles of the magazine. Its story features Senku, a bright science student who tries to revive humanity after its been petrified for thousands of years.

Senku uses his knowledge of science to reinvent everything and rewrite history. He teams up along with his friends and colleagues to create real-world inventions in a pretty unconventional way. Dr. Stone offers a brilliant read and if you’re a student of science, you should check it out.

So these are some of the best manga series on Weekly Shonen Jump that you can read right now and they are available on Viz. Let us know if there are other series that you like in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.