Bring on the Prosperity: 100 Lunar New Year Wishes for a Fortunate Year Ahead

Ring in the Lunar New Year, which will be celebrated this year from January 22 to February 5, with good vibes and smiles. “I hope this New Year finds you healthy and happy!” “May all your work go well in the coming year!” “May your family be blessed and lucky this year!” will help family, friends, coworkers, and neighbours celebrate with hope and joy.

Lunar New Year is an important holiday in many Asian countries, including China, Korea, Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Tibet, Mongolia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. It is also known as Chinese New Year.

Lunar New Year was first an agricultural holiday that marked the end of winter and the start of spring. It was based on the traditional Chinese Lunar Calendar, based on the moon’s 12 cycles. Lunar New Year has many traditions based on history, symbolism, superstition, and myth. These traditions are thought to have started during China’s Shang Dynasty.

People celebrate the Lunar New Year in many different ways, depending on their culture, family, or personal tastes. One thing that everyone does, though, is making a wish for a lucky, prosperous, and happy year ahead.

Just like we greet people in early January with new year wishes various communities have different sayings to welcome in Lunar New Year. With this list of the best Lunar New Year greetings and well wishes, you can start your holiday by sending good vibes to the people you know. You can say these things in passing, post them on social media, or write them in a card to give with a gift.

Popular Happy Lunar New Year Greetings

Happy Lunar New Year!

Xīn nián kuài lè (Chinese. Translation: “Happy New Year.”)

Happy Chinese New Year!

Happy New Year!

Chúc mừng năm mới (Vietnamese. Translation: “Happy New Year.”)

Happy Spring Festival!

Happy new year 兔 you (For Year of the Rabbit. The Chinese character for a rabbit is 兔 and is pronounced “too.”)

Lunar New Year Wishes

Saehae bok mani badeuseyo (Korean. Translation: “May you receive a lot of good fortune in the New Year.”)

I hope you are healthy and happy this new year.

Gōng xǐ fā cái (Chinese. Translation: “Wishing you prosperity and wealth.”)

Wishing you peace, happiness, and luck in the new year.

I wish you a happy new year and good health.

Hoping that you have much joy, happiness, and peace this upcoming year.

Wishing you a good year, good health, and good memories for the new year.

Shēn tǐ jiàn kāng (Chinese. Translation: “Wishing you good health.” )

Wishing you surplus and abundance year after year.

Fú shòu shuāng quán (Chinese. Translation: “May you enjoy both longevity and blessing.”)

May everything go smoothly for you in the new year ahead.

Wàn shì rú yì (Chinese. Translation: “May everything go well for you.”)

Wishing you good luck and fortune this new year.

Wǔ fú lín mén (Chinese. Translation: “May the five blessings–longevity, wealth, health, virtue, and a natural death–come to you.”)

May your new year be full of laughter and luck.

Xiào kǒu cháng kāi (Chinese. Translation: “May your year be filled with abundance of smiles and laughter.”)

I wish you wealth, health, and abundance this year.

Yī fān fēng shùn (Chinese. Translation: “May all that you do go smoothly.”)

I wish you happiness, laughter, and positivity this new year.

Lóng mǎ jīng shén (Chinese. Translation: “Wishing you lots of energy and good spirit.”)

May everything go well for you this year.

Xīn xiǎng shì chéng (Chinese. Translation: “May all your wishes come true.”)

I hope every day of this new year is filled with happiness and fulfillment.

Sì jì píng ān guò wàng nián (Chinese. Translation: “Wishing you four seasons of peace and a flourishing year.”)

I hope everything works out for you this year.

Wishing that everything falls into place for you in the new year.

May you be happy and healthy this upcoming year and always.

Wishing you excess and surplus every year.

I hope every year is abundant and plentiful for you.

Lunar New Year Wishes for Friends and Loved Ones

I hope all your dreams come true this year.

Chū rù píng ān (Chinese. Translation: “Wishing you safety and peace wherever you go.”)

May all your wishes come true this new year.

I wish you instant success in all your endeavors this new year.

Cái yuán guǎng jìn (Chinese: Translation: “May your money and treasures be plentiful.”)

May you get everything you wish for this new year.

Wishing you prosperity and good fortune this new year.

May wealth roll in for you this new year.

Jí xīng gāo zhào (Chinese. Translation: “May good fortune fall upon you.”)

May the new year shower you with luck and love.

May the new year bring you new possibilities, new horizons and new joys.

May your new year be full of happy new memories.

Wishing you all the luck in the world this Lunar New Year.

I hope the Lunar New Year inspires you to embrace a fresh start.

Wishing that you stay inspired, hopeful, and full of love throughout this new year.

Wishing you all the wealth and treasures to fill your home this year.

Xīn nián dà jí (Chinese. Translation: “Wishing you luck for the new year.”).

I hope you feel happy and fulfilled this new year.

Lunar New Year Wishes for Families

Wish you a happy new year and a happy family always!

Nian nian you yu (A pun in Chinese. Translation: “May every year end with surplus,” which also sounds like “May you have fish every year.”)

I hope your family is happy and healthy this new year and always.

Wishing all members of your family good health this year.

May you and your family enjoy health, wealth and happiness in the new year.

I hope the Lunar New Year brings you and your family joy and blessings.

May the new year bring peace, joy, and comfort to you and your family.

May good fortune shine on you and your loved ones in the new year.

Hé jiā xìng fú (Chinese. Translation: “May your whole family be filled with happiness.”)

I hope your family enjoys peace and serenity every day this year.

Wishing good luck and fortune for your family this year.

Wishing safety and peace to you and your family everywhere you go this year.

I wish all members of your family longevity and peace for the new year.

Wishing for your whole family to be filled with happiness and fulfillment this Lunar New Year.

Zhāo cái jìn bǎo (Chinese. Translation: “May wealth and treasures fill your home.”)

May your family be blessed and fortunate this year.

Special Lunar New Year Wishes for Students

Wishing you academic success this new year.

Sending good wishes for your academic progress this new year.

Wishing you good grades for this new year.

I wish you the best for your studies this new year.

Wishing you perseverance and energy for your academic success this year.

I hope you ace all your exams and projects this year.

I hope you achieve all your academic goals this year.

I wish you strength, energy, and luck for your studies this year.

I hope you make the academic progress you wish for this year.

Lunar New Year Wishes for Clients and Business Partners