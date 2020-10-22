Best Light Pink Nail Polishes For Conquering Wedding Season

Scroll To See More Images

As much as we love neon nail polishes and color-block nail trends, there’s something about light pink nail polish that keeps us coming back, no matter the seasonal trends. Sometimes a girl just wants a beautifully soft, pale pink manicure that’s as clean as it is timeless; a true classic. It’s elegant and makes you feel a little more sophisticated as you go about your day wearing this crisp shade. But of course, there are about a million pale pink options out there, in every shade from blush to bashful. So how do you find the right one for you? That’s where we come in.

Whether you’re a cotton candy girl, a peachy-pink lover or looking for something with a little more commitment to Sparkle Motion, we’ve rounded up the very best light pink nail polish options out there. We’ve got some long-lasting gel picks, a vegan option and plenty of good-old-fashioned polishes. Prepare to fall in love with something a little lighter and if you’ve got a wedding on the calendar, now’s the time to stock up, whether you’re a guest or walking down the aisle.

Sally Hansen in Pink Cloud

You’ll be walking on a cloud with this pretty polish on your nails. This vegan polish will remind you of those early morning pink sunrises.

OPI Nail Polish in You Have Got That Glas-Glow

As part of OPI’s Scotland collection, there’s a hazy pink color. With plenty of shimmer, this versatile pink can be worn all-year round.

Le Mini Macaron in Honey Ginger

Skip the salon with this cheerful pink shade. You can give yourself a high-quality gel manicure that’ll last up to three weeks. Just make sure you have an LED or UV lamp on hand for drying purposes.

essie in wire-less is more

This seasoned and beyond iconic nail polish brand has several cult classic colors in rotation and a handful of them are pink shades. One of the lesser-known ones is this dusky rose quartz with just a hint of shimmer.

Nails Inc. in Mayfair Lane

The brand’s Life Hack Personality Nail Polish Collection includes this classic pink-nude with a high shine finish and ultra-creamy texture with lasting power.

Deborah Lippmann in Cake by the Ocean

Lippmann’s Gel Lab Pro range is top-rated for its ability to coat the nails in healthier ingredients without compromising the effects of traditional gel polish. This baby pink creme is as classic as it gets with a full coverage finish for when you want your pink to pop a bit more.

Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Royal Blush

The newest blush shade to join the brand’s high-shine collection is this limited-edition soft pink with made with a patented polymer technology to prevent chipping.

Essie in Mademoiselle

This shade is a cult classic for a reason—it’s basically the perfect, understated, slightly blush-toned nail polish. The formula has a jelly-like consistency, which means it’s extra-easy to use; two coats will give you gorgeously shiny, healthy-looking nails that you won’t be able to get enough of.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in Creme de la Creme

If you like your pink a little creamier, Creme de la Creme is for you. An amazing super-pastel pink shade that flows on easily and is totally opaque in two coats, this shade is universally flattering and appropriate for both office and summertime fun.

JINsoon Nail Lacquer in Nostalgia

If baby pinks aren’t quite in your wheelhouse, relax: beige-toned pinks are back, and they’re totally sophisticated. Nostalgia is the best dusty rose, not-quite-skin-toned pink that we’ve ever seen, and the superlative JINsoon formula means that you’ll get a full week’s wear out of this manicure without any chips whatsoever. Score.

Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Beginner’s Luck

Revlon has really stepped up their nail game over the last few years, and Beginner’s Luck is basically our dream polish: sheer yet shimmery, and the perfect shade of pointe shoe pink. And the best part? You won’t need a UV lamp to cure this gel-like formula; it’s semi-opaque in two coats and lasts a full ten days once dry.

essie in ballet slippers

Another cult favorite pale pink, Ballet Slippers is slightly more opaque and cream-colored than Mademoiselle, but it’s still a total classic of the genre. A blush-toned white, this shade achieves full opacity after two or three coats and allows just a hint of your nail’s natural white to peek through. Simple, clean, elegant; a perfect shade for bridal manicures.

OPI Soft Shades Collection in Rosy Future

This shimmering rose-pink shade is as shiny as it is gorgeous. Sheer yet pigmented with a slightly purple shine, this polish catches the light—and our attention—in all the right ways. Pro tip: Make sure you don’t forget a top coat with this shade; you really need it to show off the beautiful shimmer!

Dior Vernis Gel Shine and Long Wear Nail Lacquer in Tra-La-La

A cool-toned cotton candy pink, Tra-La-La is the perfect way to embrace your inner Barbie without looking like you’ve just escaped from the Dreamhouse. The slightly sheer color and glassy shine (even without a top coat) means this Dior shade is forever ranking amongst our favorites.

Deborah Lippmann in Dream a Little Dream of Me

We love an unusual pink, and this peachy-pink shade contains a sprinkling of pale blue micro glitter to liven up your nails. Sheer and gorgeous, it also makes a perfect base for a modern French manicure that totally doesn’t suck. And because it’s so sheer, you can also use it as a spangly top coat for your peach and coral polishes. Who doesn’t love a multi-tasker?

Cote No. 11

All of Cote’s polishes, including this opalescent pink, are cruelty-free, vegan, and free of the most common harmful ingredients, including toluene, camphor, and formaldehyde.

