BEST Happy New Year 2022 Wishes, Messages & Quotes

The New Year is fastly approaching and making us happy and excited every minute to celebrate it with open hearts. Gear up to make New Promises and resolutions. Let’s start this year with a lot of positivity, good energy and Vibes.

Everyone has their way of celebrating this occasion of New year but the common thing is we all wish and pray that New year shower happiness, blessing and opportunity on our loved, near and dear ones.

Keeping this thing in mind we have compiled some beautiful messages in our article to send precious wishes for your friends, family, co-partner and others to make them feel special and loved.

Happy New Year 2022 Wishes for Family

Best Happy New Year 2022 Wishes For Spouse Or Partner

So let’s start with the best messages for your partner because there’s a place in your heart that is irreplaceable. They deserve to get the best messages.

I wish to spend all the coming years of my life with you. Be ready for the next one Happy New Year 2022. The best thing I did this year is to fall in love with you. Let's enter the New year to make more memories together. I love you Happy New Year 2022. Time Flies fast when we are with the love of our life. The same happened to me, cheers to the other year together. Happy New Year love.

Famous Quotes to Use as New Year Wishes

“In our perfect ways. In the ways we are beautiful. In the ways we are human. We are here. Happy New Year’s. Let’s make it ours.” —Beyonce

“Kindness, kindness, kindness. I want to make a new year’s prayer, not a resolution. I’m praying for courage.” —Susan Sontag

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

“This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change.” ―Taylor Swift

“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language. And next year’s words await another voice.” —T.S. Eliot

“An optimist stays up until midnight to see the New Year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.”—Bill Vaughn

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.”—Oprah

“Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow.”—Albert Einstein

“All of us every single year, we’re a different person. I don’t think we’re the same person all our lives.”—Steven Spielberg

“I do not make resolutions for the New Year, but visualize and plan things.”—Amala Akkineni

“All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.”—Walt Disney

“Life is an opportunity, benefit from it. Life is beauty, admire it. Life is a dream, realize it.”—Mother Teresa

“It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves.” —William Shakespeare

“The beginning is the most important part of the work.” —Plato

“No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again.” —Jack Kornfield

Best Happy New Year Wishes, Messages, & Quotes for 2022

Best New Year Wishes For Friends

New year, new happiness with my best friend. I cannot wait to celebrate it. I am so grateful for your presence in all my difficult times. Happy New year my friend. The new year is all about starting a new chapter of life filled with happiness and joy. Happy New Year. Friends are not less than family. I hope you get everything you want in your life, Happy new year friend The future is your story to write, make the next chapter the best one. Happy New year.

New Year Wishes For Boss Or Co-worker

I hope this year you cheer for good health, happiness and prosperity. Happy New Year 2022. I wish you and your family a very happy, healthy and abundant New Year 2022. May this year come with joy, blessing and success for you happy New Year.

New Year Wishes for Spouses or Partners

Every year with you is the best one yet… cheers to many more.

Here’s to making more cherished memories in 2022!

I’m so proud of all your accomplishments this year — and I just can’t wait to see what you do in the next.

Whatever the new year has in store, we’ll be in it together. Happy new year to the love of my life.

The best thing I did this year was fall in love with you. Cheers to making more memories together in 2022!

Whatever the new year brings, I know I’ll achieve my goals with you by my side. Happy new year to my forever love!

Time flies when you’re with the love of your life. Cheers to another year together — and forever to go!

The new year brings in new opportunities, but I am forever grateful that all those changes will include having you by my side.

