Best Comedies on Netflix Latest Updates in 2022

So you’re searching for something to watch on Netflix, but you’re in the mood for something light. Netflix’s vast catalog might be frightening, especially when you’re seeking for a decent comedy in the midst of a sea of bad comedies. But have no worry, because we at Collider have you covered. We’ve compiled a list of the greatest Netflix comedy available right now. We’ve got everything from goofy buddy comedies to huge splashy commercial comedies to more esoteric indies, and even a few flicks that straddle the comedy-drama divide. You’ll undoubtedly find something to your liking, so take a look at our selection of the finest Netflix comedy below and discover your ideal match.

Her (2013)

Spike Jonze (director/writer)

Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Amy Adams, Chris Pratt, Rooney Mara, Bill Hader, and Kristen Wiig are among the cast members.

The finished result came together in an artistically remarkable form in what must have been one of the oddest pitches ever heard. She is like a long, melancholy episode of Black Mirror. Spike Jonze’s superb drama follows Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix), a divorced professional letter writer, and the operating system with whom he falls in love. What makes Her so sorrowful also makes her a little scary.

In a society increasingly dominated by technology, we’ve witnessed a decline in personal interactions as well as an increase in sadness and suicide in our own lives. Her envisions a future in which such things are brought to their logical conclusion. The loss of community has resulted in widespread loneliness. Phoenix portrays this so brilliantly that his romance with Scarlett Johansson’s “Samantha” looks entirely plausible. Despite its melancholy moments, it’s a charming and amusing film. Finally, it’s a good thing if a fair dosage of self-reflection happens. — Michael Brendan

Read More: Season 2 Arcane: Released Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know so Far

Year of Seniority (2022)

Alex Hardcastle, director

Andrew Knauer, Brandon Scott Jones, and Arthur Pielli are the authors.

Rebel Wilson, Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice, Mary Holland, Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, Chris Parnell, and Alicia Silverstone are among the cast members.

Stephanie Conway (Angourie Rice) has worked hard her whole high school career to reach the top. It’s a long cry from the geeky kid she was when she emigrated from Australia, where she was captain of the cheering team and dating the sexiest boy in school. However, with success comes the natural nemesis: Tiffany (Ana Yi Puig). Stephanie goes into a coma and wakes up 20 years later when Tiffany arranges for the squad to dump her during a stunt. Stephanie (now played by Rebel Wilson) is determined to graduate high school and become Prom Queen, no matter what it takes.

However, the world has altered while she has been sleeping. Stephanie learns what really counts in life as she begins to comprehend the world she has found herself in, and she begins to fit the pieces together to create a brighter future for herself than she could have dreamed. Senior Year is an unusual coming-of-age story that will tug at your heartstrings and transport you to the late 1990s and early 2000s. – Jay Snow

Other People (2010)

Adam McKay, director

Adam McKay and Chris Henchy are the authors.

Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Eva Mendes, Michael Keaton, Steve Coogan, Ray Stevenson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Dwayne Johnson were among the cast members.

Before films like Don’t Look Up and The Big Short focused solely on themes like global warming and subprime mortgages, Adam McKay integrated these larger issues into his broader comedies, such as The Other Guys. The Other Guys is a humorous buddy police film starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, even if you don’t want to learn about Ponzi scams. Ferrell is significantly more understated than he is in most McKay comedies, but Wahlberg goes for broke in one of his most outrageous comedy portrayals.

The Other Guys, on the other hand, is a terrific take on the buddy police picture, especially with an excellent opening scene starring Samuel L. Jackson and Dwayne Johnson as the classic buddy cop duo. The Other Guys is a terrific reminder of not just how much fun Ferrell and Wahlberg can have competed against each other, but also of how McKay used to mix wilder comedy with more serious subjects. — Bonaire, Ross

Life of Brian by Monty Python (1979)

Traditional comedy troupe This edgy and audacious British comedy, Monty Python’s best effort, hasn’t lost any of its venom 40 years later. It’s often regarded as a strong candidate for finest British comedy film of all time.

The film’s religious content has made it very divisive since its first release, with several markets (including many in the United Kingdom) outright banning it. In a 2006 vote, Channel Four in the United Kingdom declared this the best comedy film ever made.

Read More: Love Death Robots Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Many More Updates You Need to Know

Never Lookup (2021)

Adam McKay’s ensemble satire is ambitious, with strong performances all around and plenty of chuckles. Despite the tremendous talent involved, it’s difficult not to regard it as lackluster. It’s gloomy and bleak to the point of being poorly stitched together at moments. When done well, dark humor has so much promise, yet it’s difficult to fully explain a frequently downright unpleasant and strident viewing experience in this genre.

Jennifer Lawrence is terrific and empathetic as a pariah who no one believes, but it’s a weirdly underdeveloped job for an actress whose powers feel limitless (Leonardo DiCaprio’s is the meatiest). Many will argue that witnessing the A-list performers in this film riff off each other is worth the price of admission.