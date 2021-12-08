Top 20+ Best Anime to Watch When You’re Bored At Home

“What anime should I watch?” This is the question that two types of people ask themselves. One who has watched every popular anime available on the Earth and second are the people who’ve recently started watching it.

If you’re the second type then we’ve got some good news for you. Today we are going to list down some of the best animes to watch. Read below to find out which top & best Japanese anime series you should check out.

What is Anime?

Anime is one of the best gifts given by Japan to the whole world. They are 2D stylized animated series that have captured the hearts and minds of the people.

Japanese Anime unlike most western cartoon shows is mature, more aesthetic, expansive, and deals with various themes. Let’s see some of the top animes that you mustn’t miss out on if you wish to experience this amazing spectacle created by Japan.

Best Anime to Watch

Top Anime to Watch in 2021

Here are the top 10 anime that you should watch if your taste runs towards Japanese anime and animated series. There’s something for everyone with this list; it has everything from cute romance stories to action packed thrill rides and they are available to watch on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

Death Note

Genre – Psychological, Thriller

Death Note has for a long time served as a gateway for a lot of anime fans. Many people start their anime journey by watching Death Note. It revolves around Light Yagami who has found a book that can kill people by writing their names on it. The anime features some of the best mind games you’ll ever see. Make sure to check this out as it is one of the best animes to watch.

Code Geass

Genre – Psychological, Thriller

Like Death Note, Code Geass features a very clever plotline. It follows the story of Lelouch Lamperouge as he goes on to the quest of taking revenge on the Kingdom Brittania. The series features tons of interesting characters with each having its distinctive personalities. It is a short anime that delivers one of the best combinations of action, mystery, and top-class story.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Genre – Adventure, Action, Mystery

This top-rated anime on the MAL produces an almost perfect story. This is the kind of anime that will make you happy, sad, frustrated, delighted, and whatnot emotion. It has a spectacular cast of characters with each supporter character getting proper screentime. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is one of the best anime ever created.

Cowboy Bebop

Genre – Action, Comedy, Adventure

Cowboy Bebop is a classic. The anime produced in the 90s is still good even in 2021. This anime is more adored in the west compared to Japan. It has one of the best English dubs which you don’t usually see when it comes to anime. The story follows the daily life of bounty hunters Spike Speigel and Jet in an episodic manner. It has an amazing soundtrack and a story which makes it one of the best animes to watch.

Steins; Gate

Genre – Sci-fi, Mystery, Psychological

If time travel is your thing then there’s no better recommendation for you than this top anime. Stein; Gate features a mind-blowing plot that centers on Rintarou Okabe who is trying to invent the time machine. The story at the start is slow but after a certain episode a hell breaks down. Steins; Gate delivers some of the best moments that will remain in your heart for a long time.

Attack On Titan

Genre – Action, Mystery

Attack On Titan is without a doubt the single most famous anime right now. It has garnered the attention of a lot of people and pulled them towards the show. Attack On Titan features a very conflicting story that contains politics, betrayals, and some astonishing fights.

My Hero Academia

Genre – Action, Adventure

My Hero Academia is popular anime in both east and west. It follows the story of Izuku Midoriya who wants to become the no.1 hero in the world. There are some very cool support characters that you just can’t dislike. Watch My Hero Academia to witness the growth of Deku not only as a hero but as a person.

JoJo’s Bizzare Adventures

Genre – Action, Adventure

“Is that a JoJo reference?” Surely this is the line that you might’ve stumbled across at some point on the internet. JoJo is a crazy adventure in which each season brings out the different main characters. The anime is very colorful and provides some spectacular and creative fights. As of now, there are 4 seasons out with some more to come.

Haikyuu!

Genre – Sports, Comedy

Haikyuu is a Volley-Ball anime and one of the best sports shows in general. Even if you aren’t familiar with Volley-Ball or find it boring, you will surely like this anime. The story is based on Hinata in his high school days as he goes on his quest to become the best Volley-Ball player.

Naruto and Naruto Shippuden

Genre – Action, Adventure

Naruto is a 700+ episode-long series that is split into two parts; Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. It is the story of Naruto, a guy who wants to become Hokage. The anime features tons of characters with different factions and clans which forms an expansive world.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime Monster

Genre – Isekai, Adventure

Yeah, I know that’s a pretty long name but don’t let it sway you away from the show. This anime is different from a lot of isekai as it features a very impressive plot and non-generic story. Based around Rimuru who got incarnated as a slime in another world, the anime is bound to appeal to you with its attractive story and characters.

Re: Zero

Genre – Isekai, Adventure

Re: Zero is another isekai but unlike other anime of the same genre, the main character isn’t overpowered. Subaru who is the MC of the story can go back to a certain time after getting killed. It makes up for pretty interesting plot points and deals with Subaru’s attempt to save his beloved ones.

Monster

Genre – Psychological, Thriller

Monster features one of the best villains ever in the form of Johan Liebert. The story is centered on Dr. Tenma who once saved Johan’s life feels responsible for all the murders that Johan is committing. If you are a fan of deep psychological battles and conflicting philosophies, there’s no better option for you than watching Monster as it’s one of the best animes to watch.

One-Punch Man

Genre – Action, Comedy

One Punch Man is a comedy gold having an amazing string of characters. It follows Saitama who has trained to the point that he can defeat anyone with a single punch. He is put into various situations that result in some hilarious results.

Hunter X Hunter (2011)

Genre – Action, Adventure

Hunter X Hunter is one of the greatest anime of all time. It is 148 episodes long series that features Gon as the main character. The plot follows ambitious Gon and his goal to become a strong hunter. The anime also has some iconic characters like Hisoka and Meruem who are generally held in high regard by a lot of fans.

Death Parade

Genre – Psychological, Thriller

Death Parade is a 12 episode short feature that delivers some great moments and puts some shed on human morality. The premise follows 2 people who are dead and made to play games against each other. If you are in the need of a short thriller top animes, Death Parade will work pretty great for you.

Tokyo Ghoul

Genre – Horror, Psychological

Tokyo Ghoul is a story of struggle and acceptance. It depicts the life of Kaneki, the series protagonist who turned into a human-eating ghoul. Watch this three-season-long anime to feel the struggle of Kaneki as he tries to accept his newfound body.

Your Lie in April

Genre – Romance, High School

Your Lie in April is a tragic yet beautiful story that deals with the progression of Kosei Arima after he meets a girl named Kaori. The plot revolves on Arima as he tries to find his lost passion for playing Piano with the help of Kaori. This 22 episodes long series is bound to leave you in tears when you finish it.

Kuroko’s Basketball

Genre – Sports, Comedy

Kuroko’s basketball is one of the finest sports anime. It is the story of Kuroko and Kagami who wish to become the best Basketball players in Japan. The anime spans over three seasons with each season containing 25 episodes.

One Piece

Genre – Action, Adventure

A lot of people avoid One Piece because of its immense length. But let me tell you, One Piece has one of the best world-building in any of the media let alone anime. Right now there are over 900+ episodes in the show. It follows the adventure of Luffy whose goal is to become King of the Pirates. It is one of the best anime to watch right now.

Best Animes on Netflix

Kaguya-sama Love is War!

Kaguya-sama is one of the most hyped anime of 2020. It features quite a funny cast of characters with each episode delivering comedic gold moments.

Food Wars!

Food Wars! is all about Soma who wants to become the top chef in the country. If you are a person who loves cooking, you aren’t going to dislike Food Wars.

Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden shows the life of war veteran Violet who tries to find the real meaning of love. It is a beautiful series that spans over 13 episodes.

Classroom of Elite

This 12 episodes long anime features one of the best twists you will ever see in the anime. It is very clever in setting up the plot and delivering the unexpected.

Overlord

If you wish to watch the main protagonist overpower his opponents and leave them restless, Overlord is a perfect choice. Watch it for 3 seasons and enjoy the havoc of Ainz Ooal Gown.

Best Animes on Crunchyroll

Gurren Lagann

Gurren Lagann is arguably the best modern mecha anime ever created. It is an emotional rollercoaster ride that puts the light on Simon as he overcomes his hurdles.

Sword Art Online

In the future VR gaming has already become fully-fledged and that’s what Swords Art Online is about. Watch SAO and see protagonist Kirito play various games and explore them.

Another

Within just 12 episodes, Another gives a great horror experience. It is psychological and will keep you guessing till the end.

Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer Season 1 is 26 episodes long aesthetic treat. It features some of the best OSTs in an action-packed story of protagonist Tanjiro. Now, Demon Slayer Season 2 is ongoing series streaming on Crunchyroll and there is no doubt it is one of the best anime to watch right now.

Dr. Stone

For all the science freaks, Dr. Stone is the best medicine. Discover various concepts of science along with Senku as he builds the Kingdom of Science.

Best Animes on Hulu

Black Clover

Black Clover tells the tale of Asta’s ascendance with his ambition to become Wizard King. It is an adventure story studded with great action sequences.

Promised Neverland

Promised Neverland sheds a light on one side of society by presenting a conflicting scenario. It’s a dark and gritty series with some clever writing.

Ergo Proxy

Ergo Proxy takes a great take on the cyberpunk genre. It has beautiful visuals with a story that will leave you thinking to the very end.

Samurai Champloo

Samurai Champloo has a stunning cast of main characters. It shows the story of Fuu, Mugen, and Jin as they embark on a journey to find a person important to Fuu.

Fate/Zero

Fate/Zero has amazing character writing with characters that are brilliant in their work. It features stunning fights with visuals that will capture your heart.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the best modern anime airing right now. It is the story of Yuji Itadori who walks on the dangerous path of Jujutsu sorcerer. Jujutsu Kaisen is also streaming on Netflix platform.

Editor’s Pick

If you’re new to the anime I’d personally recommend you watching Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood since it nearly shows what anime is all about. Apart from that, you should watch some short anime like Death Note and Code Geass to get the hang of this beautiful media of entertainment.

“What anime should I watch?” Well if you have still got this question then you can take a look at the above-mentioned anime. All the featured names are a great gateway for you to become an anime fan.

