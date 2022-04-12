Anime has been rising in popularity day by day and its global presence today has become well known. We’ve just had some exciting titles concluded in Winter 2022 like Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 and Demon Slayer season 2. For Spring 2022, the quality anime look stacked as well.

The spring 2022 season has already begun and so have the anime for this timeframe. We are seeing the return of some exciting titles while some titles are just making their debut. Let’s find out the best Anime to watch in Spring 2022.

Best Anime to Watch in Spring 2022

The Rising of the Shield Hero

Probably the most hyped returning anime of the year, The Rising of the Shield Hero is returning for its long-awaited second with the production of Kinema Citrus. The Rising of the Shield Hero was one of the first Isekai anime to make a significant mark and its return will open the doors for many others.

Following the tale of Noufumi who gets transported into another world as a shield hero, the show tells the story of his struggle and his uprising as he faces severe challenges in his way and forms a formidable crew. In the second season, Noufumi will continue his adventures and discover more secrets.

Best Anime to Watch in Spring 2022

Spy x Family

This has been the talk of the town for quite some time and fans of the series were demanding an anime adaptation for quite some time. Spy x Family had made a record by selling a huge number of volumes despite not getting an anime, however, that’s going to change now.

It is the story of a spy who goes by the name of Twilight. Twilight gets assigned to a mission where he needs to get close to a certain individual, however, for that, he needs to form a family. Spy x Family is a wholesome story filled with a lot of action, drama, and humor that everyone will enjoy.

Best Anime to Watch in Spring 2022

Kaguya Sama: Love is War

One of the best rom-com anime of the last decade, Kaguya Sama: Love is War is going to return for the third time on screen in Spring 2022. Shinomiya and Shirogane still haven’t confessed yet and it seems like it’s going to be a long way before they do.

Kaguya Sama: Love is War is a story of two individuals who constantly attempt to have the other one confess their love first. Some of their psychological battles lead to hilarious situations and it often involves other characters which make for a great watch.

Komi Can’t Communicate

We’ve just had season one of this long-awaited anime adaptation and fast forward to a few months, we are now getting its second season. Komi Can’t Communicate had received a great response and many praised how well it was produced.

The two best girls of the Spring 2022 Anime Season pic.twitter.com/vxzZI3YbQc — Silver⑦ (@SilverSeven77) April 10, 2022

The story of the show revolves around Komi who has a communication disorder. Tadano, who is an ordinary boy discovers this and becomes Komi’s first friend. He decides to help Komi overcome her fear on the quest to make 100 friends.

What are the shows you’re looking forward to in Spring 2022? Let us know down below. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media. You can watch all new spring anime on Crunchyroll and Funimation.