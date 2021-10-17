Fall 2021 season of the anime has just kicked off and it is filled with tons of exciting series. Though, there aren’t as many big titles as the ones in previous seasons but what we have in this period is nothing short of quality.

This season is packed with some spectacular shows ranging in different genres. Here are some of the best Anime to watch in Fall 2021.

Mushoku Tensei

Mushoku Tensei

Anime Mushoku Tensei continues its second season in the Fall 2021. It is an adaptation of manga of the same name. The story features a middle aged homeless guys who dies while saving a girl. After his death, he gets reincarnated as a baby in another world.

Rudeus, the protagonist decides to live this new life to the fullest. He vows to not repeat the same mistake as he did in his previous life and do best in the new chance given to him. Mushoku Tensei is an action-adventure anime with lots of interesting plot points.

86

86

Like Mushoku Tensei, 86 will continue its second season in the fall of 2021. Featuring the story of Shin and his squadron of Spearheads, 86 tells the story of banished people of Republic who are tasked to fight Legions and die.

Having witnessed no freedom in his life, Shin manages to get out of the clutches of Republic and begins his new life in the Giad along with his other friends. This season of 86 focuses on Shin and his adaptability with this new life.

Platinum End

Platinum End

From the creators of Death Note, Platinum End is a brand new anime series airing in Fall 2021. It centers on the protagonist Mirai who gets contacted by an angel called Nasse who offers him candacy to become a God. However, he must defeat other candidates to achieve this feat.

Platinum End is filled with lots of action and drama curtailed with twists and turns. The manga is already over and the good news is that anime is going to cover entirety of it in only one season. Only 2 episodes have aired so far and it’s going to be a season full of fun.

Komi Can’t Communicate

Komi Can’t Communicate

A long awaited adaptation of the manga of the same name is finally airing in Fall 2021. Fans of the series have been vocal for anime adaptation and in 2021, we are finally getting it. Komi will be seen in action this year.

The story of Komi Can’t Communicate revolves around Komi, a high school student who suffers from communication disorder. His best friend Tadano promises her to help gain 100 friends. And hence Tadano and Komi combine their efforts to achieve this goal.

Blue Period

Blue Period

Another famous manga series that will be getting an anime adaptation in Fall 2021 is Blue Period. It features the protagonist Yatora and his journey on becoming an accomplished artist. Yatora is a delinquent student who finds an interest in art.

He then takes it upon himself to work hard and get admitted into one of the best art schools of the country. But that’s just only the beginning. With its first season already underway, Blue Period will uncover Yatora’s journey in the field of art.

One Piece

One Piece

Though, One Piece isn’t a seasonal anime but how can you not watch it irrespective of the season? Especially in Fall 2021, One Piece is going to hit it’s 1000 episode mark. Furthermore, it is going to progress with the Wano Kuni arc.

We will witness a huge battle between the forces of Beast Pirates and Strawhat alliance. Big forces are going to collide and the supernovas will find themselves in ring with the emperors. An exciting story waits ahead as One Piece gears up for the Fall 2021. You can watch it on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

What other best anime to watch in Fall 2021? Let us know down in the comments. For more updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.