Top & Best Anime Series on Netflix (2022)

In 2021, Netflix has done a remarkable job in bringing some great anime from Japan to their platform. As we approach next year, Netflix will once again look to repeat the same. That’s why we are here to discuss the best anime series on Netflix in 2022.

Netflix has had a variety of anime that they originally streamed on their platform as well as some popular titles from the past. Over the years, they’ve increased their catalog and with 2022 near, they will likely multiply the numbers. Let’s lay down the list of anime to watch in 2022.

Best Anime Series on Netflix (2022)

Below you’ll find a list of top & best anime to watch on Netflix. Following are three anime series that are recommended for three different types of anime fans: beginners, anime fans, and anime freaks. Here are the best anime series you should watch in 2022.

Kakerugui Twin

If you’re wondering which anime to watch in 2022, then Kakerugui is the name you need to remember. So far, Kakerugui has had two seasons and both of them streamed on Netflix. The last season aired back in 2019 and now after nearly 3 years, we are going to see Yumeko Jabami in action once again.

The show has had great success for the first two seasons. However, because of some external reasons, there was some delay. Kakerugui follows the manga of the same name and MAPPA studios produces it.

Kakerugui Plot

The plot of Kakerugui takes place in the Hyakkou Academy which is famously known for students who come from big families to gamble the money. The main protagonist of the show is Yumeko Jabami, a gambling addict and genius who would go to any lengths to win a gamble.

She is joined by her classmate Ryota who is a pretty average gambler and often loses money along with Mary who also has an edge for gambling. All three of them become friends after some encounter and take part in various gambling activities.

Season 2 of the show concluded in a match between School president Kirari and Yumeko. Yumeko founds affection towards the president because of the same passion she shares along with her. Hopefully, season 3 will give us more memorable moments as the gambling continues in the school.

Kakerugui Cast

For Kakerugui Twin on Netflix, the cast will most likely consist of Saori Hayami who voiced the character of Yumeko in the previous seasons. Meanwhile, we will likely see Miyuki Sawashiro play the role of the president.

For other characters, both Minami Tanaka and Tatsuya Tokutake will retain the roles of Mary Satome and Ryuto respectively. As for the English voice cast, we will have to wait for the official announcement.

Kakerugui Trailer

What to Expect in Kakerugui Twin?

Kakerugui Twin will continue the story from where it left off with the encounter of Yumeko and the president. Although Yumeko won the round, her gambling addiction is still there. We may also learn about Yumeko’s background and her reasons for doing gambling.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2

Ghost in the Shell is arguably one of the most influential franchises that shaped the sci-fi genre in anime for years to come. Based on the manga of the same name, Ghost in the Shell has found itself across various media forms over the years.

We’ve had its movies, live-action along anime. Netflix recently concluded the first season of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 in 2020 and following its success, we are going to see it return to the screen once again for the second time next year.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Plot

The plot of the story takes place in the year 2045 where technology has evolved greatly and humans are now capable of performing many complex things. However, an economic disaster causes the world to go into peril and destroy all the paper as well as an electronic currency.

Because of this crisis, the four big giant countries of the world compete with each other to keep their supremacy which often leads to violence between different groups. To survive in this world, Matoko, Batou, and a few others form a mercenary team that does the job of disabling various hotspots.

They are cyber genetically enhanced humans with experience on the battlefield. Their mercenary work comes to halt when post-humans come into the picture and they unfold some brewing conspiracy.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC-2045 Trailer

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2 Cast

Atsuko Tanaka will retain the role of the main character of Motoko for the original version while Mary Elizabeth will play the same role in the English dubbed version. As for Daisuke, Osamu Saka will play his role and William Knight for original and English versions respectively.

For the other supporting cast such as Batou and Togusa, Akio Otsuka and Koichi Yamadera will be playing their roles. On the other hand, we will see Takashi Onozuka in action as Paz.

Spriggan

Spriggan will get its first season as a Netflix series to watch in 2022. It is based on the manga series of the same name by Hiroshi Takashige and it will be produced by David Production studios who are famous for producing series like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Fire Force.

Spriggan has already had a movie to its name which was released back in 1998. So it will be the first time that we are getting any live-action related to the series after 23 years. It will be directed by Hiroshi Kobayashi while Hiroshi Seko will be writing the script.

Spriggan Anime Plot

A long time ago, ancient civilizations habited the Earth. They were so advanced that their creations produced miracles. This civilization was well versed in technology and created artifacts that changed the world differently.

However, this was also the reason for their demise. While their creations were extraordinary, they led to the misuse and in the end, they had to dispose of all of these creations and half the development.

To prevent the upcoming generation to use their artifacts, they started engraving the messages informing the next generation about these products. If they’re unable to use them for good cause, they should be destroyed.

However, years later, many different army groups started hunting for these artifacts to overpower their enemy with strength. ARCAM Private Army is put into motion to stop the rampage of these forces and make Earth peaceful again.

Spriggan Trailer

Spriggan Cast

The platform hasn’t released the name of the cast that will be voicing the characters of the show for both original as well as the English version. Along with the released date announcement, we will likely find out who will be cast for Spriggan.

Thermae Romae Novae

Thermae Romae Novae is one of the best upcoming anime series on Netflix in 2022 as if will adapt the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Mari Yamazaki. While the serialization of manga ended back in 2013, it will return to the screen as an anime adaptation after nearly 10 years.

An anime television series by DLE for 6 episodes was produced in 2012. However, it didn’t follow any sequel. Now Netflix is producing a fresh season of the show which will be released in 2022.

Thermae Romae Novae Plot

Isekai has become a hot genre these days. You can point it out by the amount of anime that are coming out these days. Well, Thermae Romae Novae is of the same genre, but there’s a twist. Instead of a regular isekai, it’s a reverse isekai.

In this show, the protagonist Lucias who is an ancient Rome architect finds his way into a modern-day Japanese bathhouse while going through one of the tunnels. He gets inspired by the design and technology used in the bathhouse spa and decides to do the same in his original home.

The tunnel allows him to travel back and forth between modern-day Earth and his hometown in Rome. Lucias faces various problems in the world and tasks he is assigned to solve are often difficult.

To counter this situation, he visits various places on Earth to get inspiration. He first starts with the bathhouse, however, as his number of visits increases, he goes to different places and finds the solution to his problems.

Thermae Romae Novae Trailer

Thermae Romae Novae Cast

The details regarding the cast of the show haven’t surfaced yet. We are yet to hear from the creators of the show about who to expect in the voice casting. Hopefully, that information will be relayed as soon as possible.

Blood of Zeus Season 2

Blood of Zeus is the original creation of Netflix which is created by Charlie and Vlas and directed by Shaunt Nigoghussain. After the successful season 1, the show will be returning to the platform for the second time with season 2.

Power House Animation studio is doing the job of production while Netflix will be releasing the series on their network. This season will follow the events from the last episode and continue this fantasy tale.

Blood of Zeus Season 2 Plot

The Blood of Zeus takes place in the world of Greek Mythology. It revolves around the characters of the same mythology and focuses on the famous gods. The show has had a great reception for its first season and many praised it for its accurate depiction of mythology.

In Blood of Zeus, the main character is Heron who is a Demigod son of Zeus. Now there’s a controversy in this. While Heron isn’t mentioned in the canon Greek Mythology we know of, the producers of the show believe that such demigods existed.

Even in the prologue, they mention that it is one of the “Lost in History” type of tales and through the story, they’re trying to portray an accurate version of it. Though, the credibility of this claim hasn’t been determined yet.

As for the plot for the show, it is centered around Heron who wants to save Olympus and Earth. He has to face many challenges and encounter some strong figures from the Greek Ito accomplish his intended task.

Blood of Zeus Trailer

Blood of Zeus Season 2 Cast

For Blood of Zeus season 2 cast, Derek Philip will reprise his role of Heron as the main protagonist. Jason O’Mara and Claudia Christian will play the roles of Zeus and Hara respectively. There are no Japanese voice actors for this.

Record of Ragnarok Season 2

As one of the best anime series on Netflix in 2022, the Record of Ragnarok is surely something you shouldn’t miss out on. Based on the manga series of the same name, it is the story of the survival of humans against the gods of the universe.

Record of Ragnarok’s first season on Netflix had faced some polarizing opinions. While some praised the animation as well as the story, some felt that the fights were a bit underwhelming which is quite important part of the show. Nonetheless, we hope that season 2 will rectify those mistakes.

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Plot

The Record of Ragnarok’s plot mainly revolves around the gods from different cultures and religions and some of the most notable human beings in the history of the Earth. Both of them fight to determine the future of Earth.

Every 1000th year, a council is held between the gods to determine the fate of the human world. If they deem humanity to be worthy, they allow humans to live. However, in this particular council, the gods conclude that humans are irredeemable and must be destroyed.

Brunhilde has a problem with this proposition and she believes that humans deserve a chance to determine their survival. She proposes a fight between the 13 most powerful gods and 13 most powerful humans from history to determine the fate of the planet.

Various humans from different eras arrive on the battlefield carrying the responsibility of ensuring the survival of their kin. Out of 13, if they’re able to defeat even 7 gods, they will be become winners and Earth will be safe.

Record of Ragnarok Trailer

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Cast

The same cast from season 1 will return for season 2 for the Record of Ragnarok Netflix anime adaptation. It will include Miyuki Sawashiro who will be voicing Brunhilde. As for others, they will also likely reprise their respective roles.

One Piece

As one of the most popular anime series on the planet, Netflix did take quite some time to bring this story of a pirate boy Monkey D. Luffy and his adventures to the table on Netflix. However, it is one of the best anime series on Netflix in 2022 that you can watch.

Right now, it has just about a little over 800 episodes but in the year 2022, you can expect this number to go up and possibly breach the Wano arc. Though we aren’t sure if we will get regular admission of episodes like Crunchyroll or Funimation, it will surely be an upgrade from last year.

One Piece Netflix Plot

The plot of One Piece revolves around Monkey D. Luffy who is a young energetic pirate. His goal is to become King of Pirates and to do that, he must achieve one goal; find One Piece. One Piece is a grand treasure left by former Pirate King Gold Roger on the island Laughtale.

Luffy assembles a crew to help him achieve this goal in a journey. Right now there are 9 crew members in the Strawhat Pirates. They are Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, Franky, Brook, and Luffy himself. By the time the current arc ends, the number may increase by one more.

For finding One Piece, Luffy must sail the Grand Line, a giant sea filled with many strong pirate groups. Luffy has to defeat these people to stay ahead of them in search of One Piece. Furthermore, he needs to stop the attempts of the World Government on world domination and create a world where everyone can be free.

One Piece Trailer

About One Piece

One Piece is a record-breaking manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. It started its serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1997 after Oda’s one-shot Romance Dawn impressed the editors of the magazine. After that, it has been in serialization for more than 20 years.

One Piece holds various accolades and its most famous one is that of being 2nd highest selling comic book in history. It only remains behind Superman who has over 100 million sales more than it. By the time One Piece finishes, it will likely surpass Superman.

Right now One Piece is on the Wano country arc where the Starwhats and allies are fighting the mighty forces of the Beast Pirates. This is the first time Luffy is fighting an emperor intending to defeat him. Once Luffy wins this fight, he will become a legendary pirate.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run

Recently Netflix aired JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean for 12 episodes which are based on the 6th part of the manga series of the same name. Although it’s unlikely, it Netflix speeds up the production, we may very well see JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run this year itself.

Often regarded as the best part of the JoJo series, Steel Ball Run is a revamp of the entire story. While it continues the story of the Joester bloodline, it takes place in a completely different timeline. While Netflix hasn’t confirmed its release, we will most likely see it appear on the platform.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Netflix Plot

Set in an alternate timeline of 1890, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure returns to a jockey race that is taking place in the United States. Various Jockey Masters from across the world have come to this race to participate and claim the grand prize for themselves.

Among them is Johnny Joester, the main protagonist of the series who is crippled in a wheelchair. In the event, he finds Gyro Zepelli who briefly makes Johnny stand on his leg using his spinning ball technique. Johnny takes an interest in him and they form a team together.

As the race takes its course, Johnny and Gyro grow closer in friendship and learn about each others’ goals. While the race is going on, some ominous things are going in the background related to the USA’s president Funny Valentine.

Funny Valentine wants to change the world for good by gathering all the pieces of Saint Corpse. However, his noble cause is revealed as a sham when Johnny exposes his true colors. In the end, even though Johnny loses his best friend in the race, he regains his confidence and once again stands on his legs.

About JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is an anime series that is a direct adaptation of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga series. It follows the events of different members of the Joester family from different era and their plotlines. Right now, the series is on its 8th part.

After 6 parts, the series took a new direction and switched to an alternate timeline. In the original timeline, Jolyne Cujoh was the last Joester who appeared in the Stone Ocean which is the 6th part of the series.

Final Verdict

These are the best anime series on Netflix in 2022 that you can look forward to. While there are other titles as well, we recommend you to check them out first when they release. As for other anime series to watch in 2022, you can always look for the popular ones. Do share your thoughts on these Netflix Animes 2022.