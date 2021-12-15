Top 10 Best Alexa.com Alternatives for Web Traffic Insights

Amazon has decided to shut down alexa.com from May, 2022. Here we present a list of popular Alexa.com Alternatives to monitor website rankings and traffic.

Almost 7-10 years, every bloggers went crazy looking for Alexa.com rankings and they thrived to boost their Alexa rankings. Alongside, they use this platform wisely to analyse the website traffic and to monitor their competitors. To be honest, Alexa.com has certainly ruled the internet as one of the top-rated websites to conveniently analyze the web traffics.

For those who don’t know what is Web Analysis?

Analysis of quantitative and qualitative data online and comparing with other similar websites to provide you the best possible content and product as per your choice.

Now, not to be confused with Alexa’s Voice assistant bot Echo. The Echo will continue to remain in market. But the web support of alexa.com will end soon.

From this announcement, there are lots of searches like What are the best alternatives to Alexa.com, Sites likes Alexa, Alternatives of Alexa.com and many more. So we here we present you top 10 best Alexa.com alternatives where you can analyze web traffics.

Here’s the Best Alexa.com Alternatives

With over 12 Billion keywords across 10 search engines, Ahrefs got its recognition for excellent data metrics and can provide actionable insights.

It has a rich data set and can be used for checking ranking history. But it doesn’t provide free trails. It generally serves experienced users.

Site Explorer by Ahrefs

It has excellent keyword research tools and tracking options for Backlink and Rank. Although, additional features can get expensive here.

Semrush – Alexa.com Alternatives

A website which can provide a pure traffic comparison in a clear and crisp manner. Similarweb can also provide global ranking of websites including country and category wise filter.

It has a vast data and allows you to export data as well. Whereas, it has no mobile app and it might get expensive.

SimilarWeb – Best Alexa Alternatives

The website from Google itself. The free analytics software can provide insights of site performance, demographic features and visitor’s behaviour.

Additional features like it provides good platform for Google Ads, Google Search Console, Google Optimize, etc.

Google Analytics – Top Alexa.com Alternatives for Free

It is a full-fledged SEO analysis site with crawl features to highlight the issues in a content and the best Alexa SEO alternative.

Moz Pro is very useful for Keyword and Link research. Plans are too expensive and its not suitable for beginners.

Moz Pro – Alexa.com Alternatives Paid

Serpstat provides tools for competitor analysis, site audit and domain analysis. It also allows users to feel comfortable with easy features and interfaces.

But it can sometimes prove to be inaccurate in terms of popular keywords.

Serpstat – Free Alexa.com Alternative

The website can provide key features like domain overview and shows top ranked websites on dashboard.

Uversuggest is very comfortable for beginners and a lot of free tools with sufficient features and its one of the best free Alexa alternatives in our list.

Ubersuggest – Site like Alexa.com

Spyfu allows you to keep a check on competitors websites with options to view PPC keywords. It can be very useful for competitor analysis.

It provides useful free plans and affordable plans. However, the User interface can be a bit confusing for beginners.

Spyfu – Best Alternatives for Alexa.com

Users have enjoyed the website for its features like conversion rates, user engagements and client retention.

Additional features it provides are such as, it compiles audiences for Instagram and facebook ads, automatic email marketing facilities and monitor cross device customer journey.

Kiss Metrics – Sites like Alexa.com

Matomo offers on-premise solutions where the website can manage all important data for your business.

It offers features like Heatmaps, A/B Testing, Tab manager, and many more. Even NASA use Matomo.

Matomo Analytics – Alternative for Alexa.com

Thoughts on Best Alternatives to Alexa.com

In conclusion, we can understand how important data analytics has become in this competitive world. In order to compete with our niche competitors, we need the correct data and analysis for each keywords – these Best Alexa.com Alternatives comes hand and help you with the reasearch.

These above mentioned websites might sense increased traffics because of alexa.com but this will also allow the users to understand their audiences more with the help of analytics. And companies will feel even more comfortable predicting the behaviour pattern of their audience for better reach and business.

Do share your thoughts about these SEO tool in the comment section below. Also, stay tuned for more Listicle posts like this. Happy Analytics 🙂