Bert Belasco, Star of BET’s’Let’s Stay Together’, Dies At 38

November 11, 2020
1 Min Read
Bert Belasco, famous for his character on the BET collection Let’s Stay Together, has passed away in the time of age 38.

Based on TMZ, the performer’s father, Bert Belasco Sr., considers that his son died from a deadly aneurysm, but the official autopsy results aren’t yet offered.

Belasco was found dead on Sunday (November 8) at a hotel room in Virginia, in which he had been quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. He was allegedly preparing to get a new job.

TMZ accounts that Belasco was discovered following his girlfriend was not able to hit him requested hotel staff to test him.

Belasco depicted Charles Whitmore on Let’s Stay Together, that beamed out 2011 into 2014. He also appeared on Pitch,” in Addition to The Spirit Person, NCIS: New Orleans and I’m Dying Up Here.

 

