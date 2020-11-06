Bernie Bros Will Push Joe Biden About Day 1 of 2 Presidency

Perform video Articles Unique TMZ.com

Joe Biden‘s Largest challenge when He Reverted to the Presidency Might Not Be Contested by Republicans… it Is more likely That the real Question Will Emerge in the Bernie Bros.

Former Bernie Sanders Press Secretary Briahna Joy Gray Emerged Friday on”TMZ Live” and Left it Obvious… from day 1, the Most Bernie Bros will Probably Be Devoting Biden to swing Abandoned.

Briahna has done the math, that complicates matters in a large way. Even the Republicans will control the Senate and they really obtained House seats… some thing that the pundits never saw coming. Neither did pundits anticipate the state-by-state races could be unbelievably tight. The upshot is that Biden should make a coalition, which might not work well for its progressive wing of this party. Briahna is undaunted, stating they’ll soon be coming .

Briahna didn’t look optimistic her folks will find a seat at the desk when Biden chooses his cupboard. In actuality, she is frustrated Biden has promised to add Republicans in his cupboard. She states Trump would not have chosen a Dem, why not be far more generous in relation to him?

She believes Biden does not know… that the vast majority of Americans want steps like healthcare for everybody. Simply speaking, Biden’s gont be walking a tightrope.

Have a look at Briahna’s”Bad Faith” podcast… she’s lots of very fascinating things to say.