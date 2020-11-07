Ben Wheatley wraps terror pic filmed completely through regeneration

Though the coronavirus pandemic has driven several productions to close , UK filmmaker Ben Wheatley recently wrapped production on his key terror movie IN THE EARTH. Filmed entirely throughout the continuing outbreak, In the Earth includes Joel Fry (Yesterday, Love Wedding Duplicate ), Ellora Torchia (Midsommar( The Split), Hayley Squires (In Fabric), and Reece Shearsmith (The Widower, Chasing Shadows) in starring roles. The U.S. rights to the job were recently picked up from Neon, together with plans to release the film theatrically next calendar year.

Here is a synopsis for its From the Earth, a Deadline:

As the world searches for a remedy to some catastrophic virus, even a scientist and also playground scout venture deep within the woods for a regular gear run. Throughout the night, their trip becomes a frightening boat through the heart of darkness, the woods coming to life .

Last month, Wheatley started his most recent feature, REBECCA, on Netflix. Framed like a mystery-drama starring Lily James, Armine Hammer, along with Kristen Scott Thomas, Rebecca informs the twisty narrative of a young child who arrives in her husband’s imposing property to a windswept English shore and finds himself fighting the shadow of his wife, Rebecca, whose heritage lives on at the home long after her passing.

Earlier Rebecca, Wheatley led such films as Kill List, Sightseers, along with High-Rise. While finishing work on From the Earth, Wheatley can be handling post-production within an action thriller that he co-wrote using Amy Jump branded Freak Shift. In the movie, a group of misfits look down and destroy underground, nocturnal critters. Beyond these two jobs, Wheatley is also supposed to lead Alicia Vikander’s Tomb Raider sequel, that is no more being published by MGM in ancient 2021, later dropping its launch date. Last, Wheatley will helm Meg two: The Trencha sequel to both Jon Turteltaub’s 2018 activity horror movie starring Jason Statham and also an early megalodon running .