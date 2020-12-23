Ben Seewald’s Mom Thinks COVID-19 is a Hoax

Some way, some way, for some sad and troubling rationale… we’re still below.

Months and months soon after COVID-19 started off to spread about the world, and with almost 320,000 Americans useless as a consequence, there are nonetheless some men and women out there who doubt the severity of this virus.

And a single of these folks is Jessa Duggar’s mother-in-regulation.

Around the previous a number of times, associates of the Duggar loved ones and the Seewald family have appear underneath fire for finding jointly for large vacation-themed gatherings.

Final week, most notably, Jim Bob, Michelle and their liked types shared a collection of photos on Fb from this year’s annual Duggar Relatives Ugly Sweater Occasion.

It featured a contingent of Duggars (and Duggar friends) packed into The Compound — with no a one mask in sight.

They may well as effectively have been keeping up a gigantic middlle finger to the CDC in the method, as you can see below:

Elsewhere, Pleasure Duggar also hosted a Ladies Xmas Occasion … with a lot of the girls in her relatives generating wreaths and consuming warm chocolate.

Among the those people current for the celebration? Ben Seewald’s sister, Religion.

In reaction to Faith’s presence at this party, a single offended social media follower wrote to her Faith and Ben’s mother, Guinn:

“Please commence becoming liable and social length. Faith was irresponsible gathering with distinctive homes. And it was Very irresponsible of @joy4web site for hosting it.”

Guinn, nevertheless, was not about to sit back and permit her household be disparaged.

In particular not in the deal with of an extremely-hyped and primarily faux pandemic.

SIGH.

“One day the truth will come out and we will all see that COVID is just yet another virus that has been alive and perfectly among the us long ahead of 2020,” Guinn wrote in reaction to this critic, including:

“Viruses morph, that is true, but the way the Left has made use of the fear of this virus to cripple economies and management the masses, is outside of the scope of logic and cause.”

It is exhausting to even test and shoot down this line of considering at this place.

If in excess of 3,000 People in america dying every day from the coronavirus is not more than enough to convince a so-known as COVID truther that this virus is extra deadly than anything we have seen in generations, well… practically nothing could be.

Social users around the country, thankfully, blasted Jessa’s mother-in-law for currently being so cavalier about the predicament, contacting her an “idiot” and “disappointing.”

One particular individual on Reddit , for example, wrote: “YIKES: The tale of Guinn Seawald, qualified Covid-denier.”

One more Counting On fan took this household and their meant professional-daily life sights to talk to, indicating straightforward:

“Literally 300,000+ men and women have DIED, you ‘pro-life’ f**kwad.”

A third also held it small and simple, bringing up our frontline health care staff with the next:

“I dare her to say this to an ICU nurse. F**k you, Guinn.”

All quite nicely stated in reaction below.

Let’s hope Jessa actually is gonna star in her have spinoff and trash the heck out of dad and these sorts of morons in the procedure.

Edit Delete