Entertainment

Ben Platt Shows He’d Coronavirus at March

November 16, 2020
1 Min Read
Ben Platt Reveals He Had Coronavirus in March

Ben Platt is among many actors who had been recovered and diagnosed from coronavirus.

The 27-year old celebrity made the revelation Twitter about Sunday (November 15) after reacting to a tweet requesting social networking users if they knew anybody that has COVID.

PHOTOS: Check out the most recent pics of all Ben Platt

“me. ) It had been like a nasty flu that burst for 3 months or so. Thankfully made a complete recovery. So many have not been as blessed and will continue to not be. #WearAMask that was march, I am totally fine today you candy bb’s ♥️ keep hiding and jelqing!” He composed in his tweets.

These actors additionally tested positive for coronavirus.

that was march, I am totally fine today you candy bb’s ♥️ keep hiding and jelqing!

— Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) November 15, 2020

About the author

View All Posts
Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment