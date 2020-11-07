Ben O’Shea Film Review: Brazen Hussies

3 and a half stars

If you take a look at modern society in this country and squint hard enough, you might be tempted to think we’ve achieved gender equality, and that a documentary about the rise of Australian feminism in the late 1960s and early 1970s is a bit redundant.

You couldn’t be more wrong.

The raison d’etre of Perth director Catherine Dwyer’s doco is succinctly delivered in its opening minutes — history has to be retold or it’s lost.

And it would be a crying shame if this period of Australia’s history was lost, not least because its lessons reverberate to our time.

In post-war Australia, the restrictive 1950s had given way to the social upheaval of the ’60s, yet the lot of women in this country left much to be desired.

Women were not allowed to be in a public bar, for example, but far more serious equality issues existed around pay, access to childcare and the right to choose whether they could have an abortion.

Against the background of Vietnam War protests, a small band of women decided to do something about it.

By focusing on the stories of these women, Dwyer literally puts a face on a movement that changed the social fabric of this country.

A great example is a speech given by feminist author Kate Jennings on the front lawn of Sydney University in 1970, in which she sensationally suggested women in the crowd tell their blokes to “suck their own” you-know-whats if they thought a woman’s place was in the kitchen.

The resulting vile and violent threats that came from men in the crowd created more feminists that day than Jennings’ fiery speech.

In the space of a few years, Aussie feminism went from a thought at the back of women’s minds to an unstoppable movement that created protests, underground newspapers and the appointment of a so-called “supergirl” in the Whitlam Government, who was tasked with fixing inequality.

As well as providing a fascinating insight into the politics of this moment in time, Brazen Hussies offers a look at who blokes were back then, and it’s fair to say both the clothes and attitudes haven’t aged well.

The doco also reveals, depressingly, that some of the same issues women fought so hard to overcome 50 years ago still persist today, particularly the plight of Indigenous women, which didn’t get much prominence back then and remains a stain on our “lucky” country now.

It’s hard to know who would benefit from watching this film more — blokes, for obvious reasons, or younger women, who think equality has been achieved rather than something for which the fight continues.