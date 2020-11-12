Entertainment

Ben Crump Says He Is Already Working Together With Joe Biden on Criminal Justice

November 12, 2020
1 Min Read
Ben Crump Says He's Already Working With Joe Biden on Criminal Justice
Perform video Articles Unique

TMZ.com

Joe Biden‘s team is Currently Speaking criminal justice reform Together with civil rights Lawyer Ben Crump… who Claims he Is expecting Huge things in the Initial 100 times of Biden’s Government.

We obtained Ben Wednesday in Reagan Airport at D.C., at which he informed us he has been connected with President-elect Biden’s transition group and also VP-elect Kamala Harris. He says a number of those discussions have been around preventing tragedies — which became more hashtags at 2020 — such as the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

The manner Crump sees it… America can and should do much better, and it is apparent he is counting Biden’s government to make it occur. In addition, he said it might be really tough to do much worse than the present government.

Additionally, it seems like he’s some tips for enhancing the Dept. of Justice’s reaction to instances where racial prejudice may be in play.

It is apparent from this particular clip, Crump’s prepared to have to use Biden on a number of criminal prosecution and civil rights problems… before he is sworn in as POTUS at January.

About the author

View All Posts
Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment