Joe Biden‘s team is Currently Speaking criminal justice reform Together with civil rights Lawyer Ben Crump… who Claims he Is expecting Huge things in the Initial 100 times of Biden’s Government.

We obtained Ben Wednesday in Reagan Airport at D.C., at which he informed us he has been connected with President-elect Biden’s transition group and also VP-elect Kamala Harris. He says a number of those discussions have been around preventing tragedies — which became more hashtags at 2020 — such as the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

The manner Crump sees it… America can and should do much better, and it is apparent he is counting Biden’s government to make it occur. In addition, he said it might be really tough to do much worse than the present government.

Additionally, it seems like he’s some tips for enhancing the Dept. of Justice’s reaction to instances where racial prejudice may be in play.

It is apparent from this particular clip, Crump’s prepared to have to use Biden on a number of criminal prosecution and civil rights problems… before he is sworn in as POTUS at January.