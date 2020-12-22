Ben Chilwell damage updates, Declan Rice latest, David Alaba levels of competition, Emerson financial loan

Morning, CHELSEA Lovers!

Chelsea are back again in the blend at the best of the Premier League right after Frank Lampard’s aspect beat West Ham 3- at Stamford Bridge to transfer into fifth.

Tammy Abraham’s double just after Thiago Silva’s effective early header sealed all 3 points for the Blues.

The striker claimed: “My career is to assistance the team as significantly as probable to score aims, about remaining in the suitable location and that is what I did with my two goals.

“It is one thing you do in the park, getting in the box and finding in the appropriate regions and be prepared when the ball lands.”

It was David Moyes’ 16th stop by to the Bridge without having a gain but for a interval in the next fifty percent while it was however 1- the Hammers appeared like springing a surprise.

Chelsea are six factors powering leaders Liverpool and just two factors off Leicester in 2nd location.

But it was not all fantastic news for Lampard as birthday boy Ben Chilwell hobbled off following just 10 minutes.

Lampard claimed Chilwell was certainly a question for the sport in opposition to Arsenal on Boxing Day following turning his ankle.

The previous Foxes still left-back will be despatched for a scan after his 24th birthday ended painfully.

Prior to the video game, Lampard hailed the rise of British coaches, expressing: “The truth we’re viewing British supervisors do pretty effectively is pleasant.

“There will be a whole lot of really hard get the job done guiding that and if that can inspire young supervisors and players now who want to attempt and come to be managers in the long term.”