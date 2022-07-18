Ben Affleck Girlfriend List: The Actor’s Relationship History Includes Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner, and Ana De Armas.

Ben Affleck has been busy since his divorce from Jennifer Garner, speaking up about their relationship and moving on with a co-star. In March of 2020, Page Six revealed that Affleck had a new romantic interest after being sighted in Cuba with his co-star Ana de Armas. After five months of public dating, De Armas posted a lovely selfie of the couple on her Instagram account, demonstrating how in love they are.

Deep Water, an upcoming psychological thriller, starring the actors as husband and wife. De Armas is well remembered for her performance in Knives Out. She will also be seen in the next James Bond flick No Time To Die.

Since then, the couple has been confined in California, where they can be seen taking walks with Affleck’s dog and drinking Dunkin Donuts iced coffees.

They Pushed Things to The Next Level by Celebrating Ana’s Birthday with A Luxury Vacation to Joshua Tree in April.

The Knives Out actress posted an album of photographs on Instagram, including a selfie with Affleck, with the message “Thank you, everyone, so much for your birthday greetings and love! Cheers to another fantastic year!”

Affleck’s list of ex-lovers isn’t as long as that of his A-list contemporaries (unlike Leo, he looks to be a long-term kind of guy), but he has dated a number of high-profile actresses and singers.

After three years of dating Gwyneth Paltrow and becoming engaged to Jennifer Lopez in 2002, he eventually settled down with Jennifer Garner, with whom he was famously married for 12 years.

Of course, his most famous relationship is a platonic one: he and fellow actor Matt Damon have been recognized for their bromance since Good Will Hunting caught Hollywood by storm. Damon was seen leaving Affleck’s Los Angeles home in June, proving that the two are still best buddies.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Years

Affleck’s first A-list relationship was with actress Gwyneth Paltrow. In 1997, they met at a dinner party hosted by Harvey Weinstein. The famous co-stars began dating shortly after Paltrow called off her engagement to Brad Pitt.

“I just think we have a very different sort of value system,” Paltrow explained to Diane Sawyer about her failed romance with Affleck. They dated from 1997 to 2000, and appeared in Shakespeare in Love in 1998 and Bounce in 2000.

Paltrow did declare in a 2015 interview with Howard Stern that she and Affleck are still friends. “I like him,” she said to Stern, adding, “and I’m still friends with him.”

The Gigli Era

When Affleck dated Jennifer Lopez, their high-profile relationship became one of the most talked-about and remembered of the early 2000s

The co-stars-turned-lovers had one of the first significant tabloid relationships and were one of the first celebrity couples to be given a mash-up moniker: “Bennifer.”

In her 2002 music video for ‘Jenny From The Block,’ Lopez made light of the tabloids’ fascination with the relationship. The video is shot from camera angles meant to mimic paparazzi perspectives, and at one point, Lopez and Affleck appear to be observed by cameras while canoodling on a yacht.

The couple met while filming the rom-com Gigli in 2002, which was severely lambasted and received multiple one-star reviews. It presently has a six percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Affleck famously proposed to Lopez with a Harry Winston 6.1 carat pink diamond ring. They rapidly became engaged and planned to marry in September 2003, but Bennifer postponed their wedding one week before the date “due to the heavy media attention.” Lopez acknowledged to the media in early 2004 that she had called off the engagement.

Paltrow discussed the end of his romance with Lopez with Diane Sawyer. “Ben makes life difficult for himself; he has a lot of complications, and you know, he’s a lovely man.” So I hope he gets it together,” she told Diane Sawyer.

Lopez discussed the highly publicized relationship with People Magazine in 2016, saying, “I believe different time, different thing, who knows what could’ve happened, but there was a true love there.”

His Ten-Year Marriage to Jennifer Garner

In 2000, Jennifer Garner met Ben Affleck on the set of Pearl Harbor. Fans didn’t notice their on-screen chemistry in Daredevil in 2002, because they weren’t romantically related. Affleck was seen out with J-Lo at a Boston Red Sox World Series game in October 2004, just nine months after his very public breakup with her Affleck proposed to Garner with a 4.5 carat Harry Winston diamond at her 33rd birthday party at her Brentwood home

They Married in A Private Ceremony in Turks and Caicos in 2005.

The Daredevil co-stars welcomed their first kid, a daughter named Violet, in 2005, followed by Seraphina in 2009 and Samuel in 2012.

They were married for ten years until splitting in 2015 and divorcing in 2017. There were suspicions that Affleck cheated on Garner with their nanny, but he has always denied the claims.

The SNL Writer Has Recovered

Affleck remarried Saturday Night Live writer Lindsay Shookus two years after his divorce. They were initially seen together on a July 2017 trip to London, when Affleck was completing Justice League reshoots.

The couple was seen together in Los Angeles and New York City throughout 2017, but Affleck also took her on a romantic trip to Maine a month after they were photographed together in London.

Shookus discussed the public attention in an interview with Elle. “My entire career has been behind the camera, and that’s probably where I’m most comfortable. I’m a producer, a mother, and a friend. “Honestly, being a public figure makes me chuckle,” she explained.

Affleck was spotted enjoying dinner with 22-year-old model Shauna Sexton a little more than a year after Shookus and Affleck became official. He then dated the model for two months.

