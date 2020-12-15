Bella Thorne Gets SLAMMED For Declaring She ‘Took The Hit’ For Getting ‘First’ On OnlyFans – WHAT?!

Bella Thorne is stepping in it once once more concerning her controversial OnlyFans account…

The Dirty Hot Funds actress is producing a Whole lot of controversy on Twitter right now, Monday afternoon, just one working day after she took to Instagram Tales and claimed she “took the hit” for remaining the “first” celeb or general public figure on OnlyFans. Except… she wasn’t the 1st (not even near!), and she only “took the hit” since she made a bait and switch with her OF debut and caused a ton of subscribers to demand all their revenue back again!

In addition to expressing she “took the hit” for staying to start with, Thorne added that “legit every person in my newsfeed adhering to in my footsteps,” and “when I was finding warmth y’all were terrified.” Ummm… what?!

After the 23-12 months-aged star’s responses went public above the weekend, tweets like this (beneath) mercilessly referred to as her out for getting so ignorant to these who had been on the membership-company social community very well before her:

Bella Thorne: I’m the very first celeb to make an onlyfans

Truth: pic.twitter.com/9eN3msTAfk

— forestmama???????????????? (@forestbonnieMFC) December 13, 2020

Precisely!

Blac Chyna, Cardi B, and Tana Mongeau have been all on OF months prior to Bella was! And other people, as well! Arrive on, lady, how can you be major with this s**t?! You gotta know the receipts are there!!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! What do U make of Bella’s statements listed here? Is this preposterous or what?? Seem OFF down in the responses (beneath)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]