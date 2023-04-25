Bella Hadid Sends Birthday Greetings to Her Sister Gigi: “My Favorite Chilling Companion”

Bella Hadid commemorated her sister Gigi’s birthday by sharing some adorable photos from their childhood together.

The 26-year-old supermodel scribbled a heartfelt birthday message for her sibling and fellow model sister, who turned 28 on Sunday.

Bella began her Instagram post with a cover photo of the sisters as flower girls at a wedding and the caption, “Happy birthday to @gigihadid, my best friend, my confidante, my teacher, my logic, and my favorite chilling partner.”

Related: Brie Larson Uses This $14 Lip Mask from The Brand that Martha Stewart Has Trusted for 40 Years!

From there, photos alternated between additional documentation of the duo when they were younger and Gigi-only photographs. The younger Hadid included images of her older sister as a youngster with a bloody cut on her face; with their mother, Yolanda Hadid; and as a teenager petting a horse.

Adding an adorable photo of the two sleeping together as children, Bella wrote in the caption, “Calm cool collected kind loving hard-working angelic creative brilliant fun thoughtful PURE, the list of all the reasons I love you could go on for days.”

Behind-the-scenes images of Bella in a vibrant red dress and matching heels and Gigi in a backless silver metallic gown were also included in the carousel.

“I am always with you in spirit and your number one cheerleader every day of the year. I ache with affection for you,” Bella wrote.

Related: Ashanti and Nelly’s Handholding at The Davis-Garcia Fight in Las Vegas Sparks Romance Rumors!

Gigi responded to the post, “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH, MY BELLOOONI.”

As seen on Gigi’s Instagram Stories, the mother of one celebrated her birthday over the weekend at Walt Disney World, even posting a humorous video of her lip-syncing to “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid.

Sunday’s post was captioned, “Thanks for all the birthday love I’ve felt from Disney and around the world.” ” My heart is overflowing with gratitude!!! .”

The model also posted footage of pyrotechnics exploding at the amusement park and of her blowing out the candles on her birthday cake, which featured a photo of her as a child posing with the Disney princess Cinderella.