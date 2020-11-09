Bella Hadid Enjoys the Sunny Weather While Out in L.A.

Bella Hadid checks her phone while out shopping with a friend on Sunday afternoon (November 8) in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old model looked cool in a brown, leather vest over a white blouse and jeans while staying safe in a face mask for her day out.

Later in the day, Bella shared a bunch of photos and videos on Instagram while enjoying her day out in L.A.

“The energy shifted a bit today 💙,” Bella wrote along with the below post.

Bella‘s big sis Gigi Hadid took to the comments to write, “U cute I love u I miss u.”

Several days before, Bella was in Pennsylvania to vote with mom Yolanda. It was Yolanda‘s first time voting as an American citizen!