BRUSSELS – Belgium named up goalkeeper Gaetan Coucke on Wednesday for a collection of international games as a substitute for Thomas Kaminski, that had been ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kaminski abandoned the federal squad before Wednesday’s friendly match against Switzerland. Belgium will subsequently play England and Denmark from the Nations League.

The 22-year old Coucke plays at the Belgian league to get KV Mechelen. He’ll be No. 4 at the goalkeepers’ hierarchy supporting Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet along with Koen Casteels.

Kaminski was called this week up by Belgium trainer Roberto Martinez as a late replacement for Hendrik Van Crombrugge. Kaminski has been the next Belgium global dominated from the Switzerland match due to the coronavirus later Eden Hazard, that has been quarantined in Spain.

