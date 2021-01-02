Belfast repeat offender ‘spat at police’ on New Year’s Eve, courtroom explained to

A repeat offender with dozens of convictions for assaulting police has appeared in court soon after spitting at officers on New Year’s Eve.

rendan Ivan Higgins (31), with an deal with at The Salvation Army hostel in Belfast, appeared at Laganside Magistrates’ Court on Saturday billed with two counts of assault on law enforcement on December 31.

The courtroom was told that Mr Higgins, who has mastering challenges, has 143 earlier convictions of which 43 are for assaulting police. He experienced also just finished serving a suspended sentence for assault on law enforcement when the alleged offences took spot.

Cops told the courtroom they were being termed to a domestic incident at an handle he shares with one more male on New Year’s Eve and have been talking to him in the back again of a police auto when the alleged attacks took area.

The court docket read Mr Higgins became verbally abusive in direction of two officers before kicking them the two and spitting on them.

Legal professionals symbolizing Mr Higgins reported he lives with studying problems and had expended “many years” in Muckamore Abbey Clinic in Antrim which delivers help for grownups with discovering disabilities and mental wellness issues.

They additional Mr Higgins experienced been drinking in Belfast on New Year’s Eve ahead of returning to the tackle he shares with his partner and continuing to take in liquor.

A row ensued through which Mr Higgins’ associate turned locked out of his flat ahead of the law enforcement were being known as, the courtroom was explained to.

Legal professionals for Mr Higgins stated he was a “frequent visitor” to the courts and had a “long record” of contacting unexpected emergency companies while less than the impact of alcohol and threatening to self-damage.

Mr Higgins, who’s lover watched on from the community gallery, was granted bail and purchased not to eat alcoholic beverages or enter accredited premises.

