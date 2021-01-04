Bekah Martinez’s BF Gets Jealous Looking at Her ‘Bachelor’ Year

Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez’s boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, had a thing or two to say about her time as a contestant on the ABC sequence.

On Saturday, January 2, the University of California Irvine student took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her new Patreon video clip of Leonard reacting to her period. In the post’s caption, she observed that “the results were being appealing.”

Leonard, 32, hilariously complained that Martinez, 25, did not “smile” for him the way she did for former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Her beau then questioned why she was “hanging on all of his words and phrases,” which is anything the businessman did not “understand.”

The Extended Beach Growing Climbing Health club founder then jokingly known as Martinez a “ho” and wondered why she was getting “so sultry.” He in addition questioned their youngest baby, Frank, to “cover” his eyes in advance of stating, “You can experience the chemistry [between them].”

Martinez competed for Luyendyk Jr., 39, on time 22 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2018. Right after remaining eradicated in 7 days 7, the previous race car or truck driver proposed to Becca Kufrin right before eventually choosing Lauren Burnham.

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham, 29, tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their now-19-thirty day period-old daughter, Alessi, that exact 12 months. Past month, the twosome introduced that they are expecting twins.

Martinez, meanwhile, was scheduled to compete on Bachelor in Paradise’s 5th period in 2018, but turned down the prospect owing to her relationship with Leonard. In addition to their 5-thirty day period-previous son, Franklin, the few share 3-yr-previous daughter, Ruth.

The reality star not too long ago unveiled that she has spoken to Leonard “about receiving married” in the near foreseeable future. “We want to consider some time just for us,” she told Us Weekly exclusively on December 3. “It has been so a great deal about children in the previous a few years. We’re like, ‘OK, probably we can make anything just about us,’ but we want to hold out until eventually COVID is in excess of. We want to have, like, a enormous wedding ceremony and can’t genuinely do that suitable now.”

Though Martinez famous that the duo “need a break” from owning little ones ahead of their impending nuptials, she explained that they continue to be “open” to increasing their household. “I enjoy youngsters. I like owning a total house. I’m just one of 5 children, and I just like that,” she informed Us. “My system requirements a split, and we have been conversing about exploring the option of fostering so that we can be a property for other kids, even if it’s just temporarily.”

