Beenie Man Reportedly Hospitalized After Collapsing In Mother’s Funeral | Music

Beenie’s mum, Lilieth Sewell, endured a stroke in July and has been hospitalized in the University Hospital of the West Indies.

Based on a movie published by Hot 97’s site, the Dancehall artist (born Anthony Moses Davis) is viewed deep into the arms of all guys about him through the service which happened on Sunday (October 25). His present condition isn’t known right now.

Beenie Man allegedly collapsed in his mum’s funeral and was hospitalized within his situation.

After being discharged from the hospital, her health took a turn for the worst at September and that she passed away in the time of age 63.

Beenie Man’d been honoring his mother before her departure. He is funding the introduction of a community centre in Kingston, Jamaica that is named after his mom and late grandfather. His charity, the Beenie Man Foundation, recently collaborated with patrons to give COVID-19 relief bundles.

“This was a really emotional and nostalgic trip going back into the neighborhood and house that filmed a spectacular person now. The support and love which has been brought out now is nothing short of unity and love within the area,” he explained, based on Buzz-Caribbean.

Our thoughts are with Beenie Man and we all expect he makes a quick and complete recovery.