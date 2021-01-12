Bee Gees band associates: What occurred to Maurice and Robin Gibb? | Music | Amusement

Robin did report Sing Gradually Sisters in 1970, which was to be his second solo album, but he as an alternative rejoined the Bee Gees, meaning this album was unveiled in 2015, a few a long time following his demise.

Robin also released 3 other albums, two of which arrived out in the 2000s, Magnet and My Favorite Christmas Carols, when his ultimate album, 50 St Catherine’s Drive, was unveiled posthumously in 2014.

As for Maurice, his only solo do the job was on The Loner, his unreleased album of 1969, in any other case he only labored with his brothers.

Barry has launched three solo albums, most recently a bluegrass album called Greenfields on which he collaborated with Dolly Parton, Olivia Newton-John and Sheryl Crow, between other folks.

A short while ago, he spoke about his regrets above his brother’s demise, stating he felt “survivor’s guilt” in excess of remaining the previous just one standing and the relationships he experienced with his brothers when they died.