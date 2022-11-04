High-Quality Bed Bathtub! Black Friday Deals!

Black Friday signifies the start of the Christmas shopping season, and many stores, offer highly promoted sales at lower prices. It has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year. It offers money-saving, specials on a variety of goods. If you want to take your product to the next level, this post will not only give you a high-quality bed bathtub at an affordable price.

Here Are the Top 7 Black Friday Bed Bathtub Deals in 2022:

1. PAYRFV Inflatable Bathtub, Adult PVC Bathtub, Inflatable Bedside Shower Kit with Electric Air Pump

Better bathing While unrolling and inflating the PAYRFV Inflatable Bathtub, a double-layer structure avoids splashes and spills. Our bathing aids make home bathing safer, easier, and more comfortable for bedridden or disabled people and their caretakers.

Material—- Its lightweight, soft PVC makes it easy to use. It’s compact. Bed-bound people can bathe safely using an inflatable bathtub, strip cushion, and head pillow. Shower hoses deliver calming water. Nylon cables hang from IV poles, bedposts, and other high-mount hooks.

Easy and comfy Bedridden people can bathe their bodies in a portable bathtub. Shower bag. The Water Bag holds 8 liters of warm tap water for a shampoo and rinse. Refill it.

Upgrade: anti-reflux air nozzle plug, two-plug accurate inflation port design, and backflow prevention sealing operation. An improved inflatable and deflated electric air pump inflate the inner and outer components in 60 seconds. The bottom contains a thick PP hose and a fast, residue-free drainage system.

Also: Top 7 Black Friday Smart Wool Deals! Black Friday Specials!

2. SMERPHOX Medical Inflatable Adult PVC Pump and Water Bag Bathtub

Our Portable Inflatable Bathtub is unrolled and inflated around you to give a comfortable, safe bathing experience for bedridden, disabled, and sick patients. Shampoo and rinse with 10L warm tap water in the Water Bag. On a coat hanger bed post or another high-mounted hook.

Good ingredients High-quality PVC and medical-grade TPE are lightweight and soft for better bathing, abrasion-resistant, corrosion-resistant, perfect sealing, no strong smell, and will remain fresh color for long-term use. Elderly, pregnant, bedridden, handicapped, bath in bed

ASSEMBLY KIT Inflate the bathtub and place it on the bed first. Take the load-bearing pipe into the water bag’s passway and fill it with less than 45° warm water in a duck beak pot. Finally, attach the water bag to the shower head and the Bath sink drain head to the drain pipe.

Avoid light, sharp objects, highly corrosive liquid gas, and flame. Fill the water bag below 45°. No under-5s.

3. Medical Inflatable Bathtub Shower Bath Basin Kit, PVC Portable Bathtub

Application: Disabled, elderly, bedridden patients. Easily Instead of sponge baths, use our homecare, bedside bathing products. Patient-friendly.

Comfortable and secure bed-bound full-body washing.

The Water Bag holds 8L of warm tap water for shampoo and rinsing. Hangs from an IV pole, bedpost, or another high-mounted hook.

Convenient storage—PVC is lightweight and soft, making it easy to handle and store.

Our Inflatable Bathtub kit makes home bathing safer, easier, and more comfortable.

4. Flieeya Medical Inflatable Bathtub W/Electric Air Pump Adult PVC Bathtub with Water Bag Bath

An inflatable bathtub, PVC water bag, shower head, electric pump, inflatable PVC pillow, and black PVC pillow are all included in the PVC Portable Bath Tubes System Kit.

One nozzle is used for charging, while the other is used for exhaust, on our premium electric air pump. Install several air nozzles for exhaust and inflating at the start and end of use; Please place the first layer of the cover on before inflating.

Adult Inflatable Bathtub Dimensions: 75 x 33.5 x 7.9 Inches (L x W x H), Water Bag Capacity: 8 L;

Time for inflation and exhaust: 20 seconds

Also: Black Friday Deal 2022! High-Quality Kitchen Aid Mixers!

5. Inflatable Shower Bathtub Kit, Adult Bathtub Shower System, Bath Bed

Inflatable bathtub, pillow, sprinkler water bag with shower hose and head, towel, and air pump.

Bed-bound people can use a hose with a shower to bathe their heads and bodies with a high-mount hook.

Bathing is easier, safer, and more comfortable for bedbound or limited mobility patients saving caregivers half time.

Lightweight, soft PVC. Water bag with shower hose for easy hair shampooing, inflatable tub for full body bathing, bedside shower.

6. Inflatable Bathtub Shower Tub Bed Bath Supplies for Elderly Disabled Adult Bedridden Patients

Air pump-inflatable bathtub. It saves room by folding and storing in the drawer.

Double-Layer Design prevents water splashing while washing the body.

The built-in pillow supports the head and neck. Quick-draining 40.5-inch drain pipe.

Easy to clean, puncture-resistant PVC. Semi-frosted surfaces resist dust and stains. Towel-cleaned.

Bed Shower Tub—Recommended for elderly, bedridden, disabled, pregnant women, post-surgery patients, etc. Let them wash in bed.

7. Inflatable Bathtub Shower Tub Bed Bath Supplies for Elderly Disabled Adult Bedridden Patients

Experience Unparalleled Comfort – SurSoul’s thick and soft PVC material resists the bathtub’s coldness, making bathing pleasurable and relaxing.

Relaxing for the complete body with 3D-Air-Mesh technology and an ergonomic bath cushion. Our spa cushion pampers your neck, shoulders, back, and hip.

30 strong suction cups and 3D-Air-Mesh secure your bath mattress to your tub. Our bath bed eliminates slipping and floating during spa time.

Safe, easy-to-clean, and quick-drying bath mattresses are comprised of electrical insulating materials.

Conclusion

On this Black Friday, we are providing you with a great deal. We selected the top deals for you. I hope you like our guide and it will help you to choose the best from the best. for more such blogs, stay connected with us.