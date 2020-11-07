Bebe Rexha Calls Outside The Photoshopping Her Body:’I obtained Thighs, I obtained Stretch Marks’

Bebe Rexha is calling the human body shamers and paparazzi that photoshopped her sporting a cute black buttocks.

The pictures, which have been published by Daily Mail, reveal the 31-year old singer with some fun in a beach evening with boyfriend Keyan Safyari at Mexico weekly.

“I wished to show you exactly what I actually look like,” Bebe composed in her Instagram Stories, sporting the identical suit she had been envisioned in. “Yes I have thighs. Yes I have butt. However, here is what I ***ing look like at my bathing suit”

She moved ,”Here is my physique. No filters, alright? I got buttocks, I obtained thighs, fine. Not those nasty-ass images they posted , exactly what the f***?”

“It’s just very difficult since I think it is tough to love myself occasionally and enjoy when you find yourself looking like ***, it is like, yes, I have stretch marks. Allow me to show you…I have stretch marks. I have cellulite, each one the aforementioned.”

Though the photoshopping does hurt her, Bebe added that she had been pleased with her figure.

“I do not do surgery. I have never touched on my physique. Never completed lipo[suction]never achieved some of the stuff,” she shared. “I am trying to become fit and esteem that which God offered me. And I love to eat and that I also take medication which makes it really difficult for me to eliminate weight.”

“I mean look, I am thick. I am a thick woman. I will take it. That is the way I was born. I constantly had legs. I had a little waist. Always. When I was a tiny woman,” Bebe lasted as she spreads through the photoshopped images. “However, these images? I really don’t understand.”

“I suppose this is what I seem like’cause that is the way they shot it this, I do not understand…”

In case you did not watch, Bebe would be making her acting debut in this film…