Beatles associates: Why George Harrison threatened to quit ‘for good’ | Tunes | Leisure

In 1970, John told Rolling Stone about how the band had treated Yoko, together with George.

He claimed: “You can estimate Paul, it is probably in the papers, he said it lots of times at initially he hated Yoko and then he bought to like her. But it is too late for me. I’m for Yoko.

“And George, s***, insulted her correct to her deal with in the Apple [Records, the label the band founded] place of work at the beginning, just becoming ‘straight forward’ you know, that recreation of ‘well, I’m going to be upfront mainly because this is what we’ve listened to and Dylan and a number of men and women stated she’s received a awful title in New York, and you gave off undesirable vibes.’

“That’s what George mentioned to her and we both sat by it, and I did not strike him. I do not know why.”