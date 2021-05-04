BCCI: IPL 2021 suspended for rest of the Season

Big news from Cricket of India as BCCI announced to have suspended Indian Premier League ‘IPL’ 2021 due to rising Covid-19 cases inside the bubble.

Breaking news from India as Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajiv Shukla has announced; to have suspended the Indian Premier League 2021 for the rest of this season.

Immediate measure had certainly been taken from the Governing committee due to rising coronavirus cases inside Bio-secure bubble.

First case, IPL postponed KKR vs RCB game

The first case came in from the Kolkata Knight Riders camp as two of their players; namely Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested covid-19 positive.

The team immediately reported the incident to IPL Governing Council, who decided to postpone the Game no. 30; between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Delhi Capitals’ Amit Mishra tests positive for Covid-19

Kolkata Knight Riders franchise reported that both the players isolated themselves, along other possible contacts in rest of the team.

IPL Suspended for the rest of this Season

Soon after news broke out from the KKR camp, Chennai Super Kings also reported that few staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Chennai Super Kings clarified that other players tested negative, but IPL couldn’t take the risk. Hence, the Chennai squad isolated themselves as well, with everyday checking.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians had a game tonight. But Hyderabad team reported that Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for covid-19, and have isolated himself. Delhi Capitals reported that their veteran spinner Amit Mishra also tested positive.

IPL Governing Committee and BCCI had an emergency meeting and decided to suspend the League; with immediate effect, until further notice.

Players left IPL Bubble earlier this season

According to https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ Covid-19 cases have crossed the 20 Million mark in India. India has recorded more than 3 lakhs daily cases across the country with more than 3.4 Million active cases.

Several players have left the Bio-secure bubble of IPL and have returned to their country, because of rising covid cases in India.

Players like Liam Livingstone (England, Rajasthan Royals) left the IPL campaign. Three Australians namely, Andrew Tye of Rajasthan Royals, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson of Royal Challengers Bangalore left the IPL bubble.

Ravichandran Ashwin, the only Indian to leave the Delhi Capitals bubble to regroup with Family.

The coronavirus situation has certainly gone out of hands for India. On a positive note, India has witnessed a slight decline in daily cases after reaching its peak in April end.

The IPL Governing Body and BCCI has not informed anything about their next step to control the virus inside their bubble.