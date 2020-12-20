BBC Sports activities Character of the Yr 2020 outcomes Are living: SPOTY nominees, winners, odds and come across out who received

Henderson’s advancement from Liverpool misfit to Champions League and Leading League-profitable captain has acquired him a location on the shortlist. There would have been lengthy odds towards that becoming the end result when he turned down a move to Fulham in 2012 to combat for his position at Anfield. In the intervening 8 years, Henderson has designed himself an integral element of Jurgen Klopp’s aspect. Captain due to the fact 2015, the 30-yr-old’s affect peaked last year, and a period of harm made it obvious just what he brings to the aspect. It was fitting that he really should be the person that lifted the trophy, as he was when Liverpool beat Tottenham to acquire the Champions League in Madrid in 2019.