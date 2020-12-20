BBC Sports activities Character of the Yr 2020 outcomes Are living: SPOTY nominees, winners, odds and come across out who received

BC Athletics Persona of the Calendar year – Reside!
Seven-time Formula 1 winner Lewis Hamilton is the odds-on favourite to get the principal prize on tonight, vying with 5 other individuals for the prestigious award.
However one particular nominee, Tyson Fury, designed up to tonight by requesting he be taken out as a prospect.
Fury and Hamilton sign up for jockey Hollie Doyle, 6-time snooker earth winner Ronnie O’Sullivan, England cricketer Stuart Wide and Liverpool soccer captain Jordan Henderson in a sporting yr badly disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The boxer was shortlisted immediately after he turned the WBC entire world heavyweight champion by beating American Deontay Wilder in February, with Doyle breaking her individual document for the most winners in a calendar year by a feminine jockey ahead of having fun with a Champions Working day double at Ascot.
O’Sullivan was nominated after his hottest Crucible results, beating Kyren Wilson for his sixth world-wide title in August. He is the to start with snooker participant to be nominated due to the fact Stephen Hendry in 1990. Wide took his 500th wicket in the sequence towards the West Indies in the summer, getting only the second Englishman following Jimmy Anderson to do so.
Henderson is nominated just after skippering Liverpool to their initially league title in 30 years, getting also been their captain when they gained the 2019 Champions League.
– Ronnie O ‘Sullivan: 12/1
The contenders: Tyson Fury
Fury’s nomination has been by much the most controversial, with the boxer sending the BBC a authorized letter demanding that he be taken off the shortlist.
He took a amazing comeback to new heights in February when he received his rematch from Deontay Wilder, with a exceptional overall performance above 7 rounds, to claim the WBC heavyweight title. Soon after securing the WBA, WBO and IBF crowns with victory more than Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015, the self-proclaimed Gypsy King did not have an additional bout for two-and-a-fifty percent many years, for the duration of which he battled despair and ballooned in bodyweight. Fury went on to fight out a memorable draw with Wilder in Los Angeles in December 2018 three bouts into his return, before this year’s Las Vegas rematch made him earth champion all over again.
The contenders: Ronnie O’Sullivan
Though this is a initial nomination for O’Sullivan, it would be good to say achievements is very little new to the 44-yr-previous regarded by numerous as snooker’s greatest participant. An 18-8 victory over Kyren Wilson at the Crucible in August created him entire world champion for a sixth time, equalling the tallies of Steve Davis and Ray Reardon, a person driving file-holder Stephen Hendry. It also saw him overtake Hendry at the leading of the all-time record of rating function wins, with 37, and he has a history 20 Triple Crown titles.
The oldest world champion considering that a 45-year-aged Reardon in 1978, the ‘Rocket’ very first obtained his arms on the trophy in 2001, with additional triumphs pursuing in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2013. His maiden ranking title arrived when he claimed the 1993 United kingdom Championship aged 17. O’Sullivan is the initial snooker participant to be nominated considering that Hendry in 1990 – the only a single to have gained the award is Davis in 1988.
The contenders: Hollie Doyle
This nomination – the 1st from horse racing considering that Tony McCoy in 2013 – is the most up-to-date milestone in an unbelievable yr for jockey Doyle. In August the 24-yr-old grew to become the to start with female to gain five races on the similar card in the United kingdom, at odds of 899-1 at Windsor, and in October she broke her possess document for the most winners in a calendar yr by a female jockey when she attained 117. In the exact thirty day period, Doyle, who finished fourth in this year’s race for the Flat jockeys’ championship, registered a outstanding double of victories on Champions Working day at Ascot which bundled her very first earn at Team One amount, aboard Glen Shiel.
She also this yr claimed her initial Royal Ascot gain, with Scarlet Dragon, in June. A short while ago named Sunday Periods Sportswoman of the Year, Doyle arrived by the Herefordshire pony racing circuit, exactly where she met her boyfriend Tom Marquand, who is also now a foremost jockey.
The contenders: Jordan Henderson
Henderson’s advancement from Liverpool misfit to Champions League and Leading League-profitable captain has acquired him a location on the shortlist. There would have been lengthy odds towards that becoming the end result when he turned down a move to Fulham in 2012 to combat for his position at Anfield. In the intervening 8 years, Henderson has designed himself an integral element of Jurgen Klopp’s aspect. Captain due to the fact 2015, the 30-yr-old’s affect peaked last year, and a period of harm made it obvious just what he brings to the aspect. It was fitting that he really should be the person that lifted the trophy, as he was when Liverpool beat Tottenham to acquire the Champions League in Madrid in 2019.
Henderson has also built an impression off the pitch and was greatly praised for his major purpose in football’s reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic. Henderson was born in Sunderland and joined the Wearside club aged 8, progressing via the ranks to make his 1st-staff debut in 2008.
The contenders: Stuart Wide
Like Hamilton, Wide is an additional massively expert figure within British activity. The rate bowler grew to become only the second Englishman soon after his long-time workforce-mate Jimmy Anderson to consider his 500th Take a look at wicket all through the 3rd match from West Indies this summertime. Possessing been left out of the to start with match, the 34-year-outdated returned with a place to confirm and built it fantastically. He took 16 wickets in two matches, with 10 wickets and 62 operates in the 3rd Examination. In the following sequence from Pakistan, he claimed 13 wickets in 3 matches.
Broad has been a vital member of the England Test aspect considering the fact that creating his debut in 2007. He has performed in 143 matches, as very well as 121 one particular-working day internationals and 56 Twenty20s. The son of previous England batsman Chris, Wide has been section of 4 Ashes-winning groups as nicely as the facet that won the Planet T20 in 2010, when he has also played county cricket for Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.
The contenders: Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton has received the award after prior to – in 2014 – and has been the runner-up four periods. The 35-yr-outdated from Stevenage has already wrapped up a seventh System A person environment title, tying Michael Schumacher’s document. He now retains the outright document, in the meantime, for race wins, pole positions and podium finishes and is by any measure just one of Britain’s most profitable sportspeople.
Hamilton has also been an outspoken supporter of the Black Lives Make a difference motion and an advocate for equality within Components One. Hamilton has been location data ever due to the fact he arrived at motorsport’s top table in 2007, successful his initial entire world title a yr later. A switch from McLaren to Mercedes was the catalyst for a interval of full dominance that has viewed him declare 6 titles in the room of seven decades, the only exception being when crew-mate Nico Rosberg pipped him in 2016.
Tyson Fury’s feelings
Significantly of the attention will inevitably slide on Tyson Fury tonight.
The boxer has sent a legal letter to the BBC asking for his nomination to be withdrawn, some thing the broadcaster has refused to do.
Fury, who was shortlisted soon after he grew to become the WBC entire world heavyweight boxing champion by beating American Deontay Wilder in February, says the BBC is “using absent his legal rights” by retaining him on the list versus his wishes.
“I really don’t want an award from another person to say I’m a sports activities persona,” he advised the Jonathan Ross Display.
“I know what I am and who I am and I know what I’ve realized, I know what I have arrive again from.
“I really don’t need a glass trophy. I’m the people’s champion. I you should not want this glamorous trophy to say who I am and what I have carried out.”
It will be attention-grabbing to see no matter whether Fury followers assistance their candidate by not voting for him, or no matter whether Fury’s pleas have the opposite result.
The 32-yr-outdated was also a nominee in 2015, when there ended up calls for him to be eliminated from the shortlist due to remarks he had made about girls and homosexuality.
At the awards he apologised, declaring: “If I have reported nearly anything in the past that has damage any person, I apologise to any one who has been damage.”