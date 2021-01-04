BBC responds to speculation that Jodie Whittaker is leaving ‘Doctor Who’

The BBC has responded to stories that Jodie Whittaker is leaving Medical professional Who.

In accordance to The Mirror, Whittaker, who portrays the 13th Health practitioner and initially at any time woman Time Lord, is setting up to depart the TARDIS right after the show’s future 13th sequence, though showrunner Chris Chibnall will continue to be.

If genuine, Whittaker’s departure would see her abide by in the footsteps of legendary Medical doctors these as Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi who have both of those remaining immediately after filming three collection of the sci-fi drama.

In a assertion issued to Digital Spy, the BBC responded: “We will not be commenting on any speculation all around Jodie’s long run on the demonstrate.”

According to The Mirror’s initial report, Whittaker is mentioned to be leaving the iconic display in order to deal with a variety of other roles.

An insider told the publication: “It’s all extremely hush-hush but it is known on set that Jodie is leaving and they are gearing up for a regeneration.

“Her departure is top key but at some issue in excess of the coming months the arrival of the 14th Health practitioner will want to be filmed. It’s extremely fascinating.”

It follows the exit of Whittaker’s TARDIS companions Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole – who remaining the exhibit in the New Year’s Day special Revolution of the Daleks.

Filming on the latest run of the BBC sci-fi exhibit is thanks to end this summer time and it will air in the autumn.

It has now been verified that the series has been reduce to eight episodes as a end result of Covid restrictions impacting the creation.

Whittaker was announced as the 13th Medical professional in July 2017, succeeding Peter Capaldi.